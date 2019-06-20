Lost Plate Wins #1 Food Tour in the World by TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

June 20, 2019 – We’re humbled to learn that Lost Plate Food Tours has been awarded the #1 and #2 best food tour in the World by TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards. This award is presented by TripAdvisor annually and highlights the top 1% of businesses across select categories.

Our Xian Evening Food Tour and Beijing Evening Food Tour were both recognized in multiple categories of the 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Take a look:

Lost Plate is a family-run business that is dedicated to providing our guests with the most delicious, authentic local food while having an incredible experience. Our passion is to showcase the incredible cuisine and culture in each of our cities by supporting small, locally owned restaurants and businesses. We work hard exploring each city to find the best food, and personally train our local guides to ensure a perfect tour experience.

We can’t thank our guests enough for joining us and being so supportive of what we do, we never imagined it would result in an honor like this. So…

Thank You!

Thank you for letting us feed your smiling faces every day, and thank you letting everyone know what we are doing. We love what we do and promise to do the same for years to come.

We think all of our tours are worthy of a shout-out, so check us out if you’re ever in any of our destinations:

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world’s largest travel platform, helps 490 million travelers each month make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 760 million reviews and opinions of 8.3 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants.