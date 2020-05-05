Best of Portland Foodie Box Recipes

You’re in for a treat! Make the most of your Best of Portland Foodie Box and try out these recipes. We chose the most delicious ingredients straight from Portland-makers and curated special recipes for you to try. Go ahead and put your new ingredients to use and create something new for dinner, make a tasty midnight snack, or whip up a new drink concoction!

PBP Swanky Nuts

Ingredients

4 cups raw nuts and seeds (chopped hazelnuts, chopped almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, etc.)

1 Tbs dark brown sugar

2 Tbs olive oil

2 Tbs finely chopped fresh rosemary (optional)

¼-1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp cinnamon

2 Tbs honey

1 Tbs Portland Bitters Project Aromatic Bitters

¾-1 Tbs coarse salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350.

2. In a small saucepan, warm honey and oil together over low heat.

3. Toss nuts, sugar, seeds, salt, spices and 1 Tbs rosemary (optional) in a large bowl. Drizzle with honey mixture and mix well.

4. Spread evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment.

5. Bake for 15 minutes, stir, then bake another 8-10 minutes.

6. Nuts are done when golden – coating may not be crisp yet, but will firm up as nuts cool.

7. Remove from oven, scatter remaining optional 1 Tbs rosemary over top, sprinkle evenly with bitters and stir.

8. Allow to cool for maximum crunch. Store unlikely leftovers tightly sealed.

Great for: Bringing to a party, salad topping, midnight snack

Recipe created by Portland Bitters Project

Hot Honey Margarita

Ingredients

1.5 oz tequila

.50 oz Cointreau (triple sec)

.50 oz honey

.75 oz lime

1 bar spoon or 1/8oz hot sauce

Salt rim

Directions

1. Using lime juice, rim your glass then dip in salt.

2. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake over ice for 20 seconds.

3. Double strain into glass over ice.

4. Garnish with lime wheel.

Sip, sip, hooray!

Recipe created by Mariah – Found behind the bar at Portland restaurant, La Moule

Marion Blackberry Mule

Ingredients

2oz of your favorite Vodka

Fresh Blackberries

1.5 Tbs Marionberry Blast pepper jelly

6oz Ginger Beer

1 Lime

Directions

1. In a pint glass, muddle together 5 blackberries with 2oz of vodka, 1.5 Tbs Marionberry Blast Pepperjelly, and a squeeze of half a lime.

2. Once muddled to your liking, pour in 6oz ginger beer and ice. Give it a quick stir.

3. Garnish with blackberries and lime wedge.

Recipe created by Rose City Pepperheads

The Old-Fashioned Old Fashioned

Ingredients

1 tsp double-strength simple syrup

7 drops Portland Bitters Project Aromatic Bitters

2oz of your favorite bourbon or rye

Lemon twist, thick

Directions

1. Make simple syrup: Heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water in a sauce pan on medium-high heat until fully dissolved.

2. Place the syrup and bitters in a wide-mouth glass or beaker and stir with ice to chill.

3. Add the bourbon or rye and stir.

4. Strain into glass.

5. Curl lemon twist over drink and drop in.

Drink up and enjoy!

Iced Tea Latte

Ingredients

2 sachets Smith Portland Breakfast Tea

6oz boiling water

2oz milk or milk substitute

Sweetener, such as honey

Directions

1. In 6oz of boiling water, steep 2 sachets of Smith Portland Breakfast Tea for 5 minutes.

2. Pour into 12oz or 16oz shaker filled with 1 cup of ice cubes. Shake well.

3. Steam or froth 2oz milk or milk substitute until volume doubles.

4. Add iced tea concentrate to milk and sweeten with honey.

Great for: A new take on your morning tea!

Recipe created by Michelle – Lost Plate Portland Founder

Jacobsen Co. Hot Tea Toddy

Ingredients

1 tea bag of your favorite black tea (Smith Teamaker Portland Breakfast)

1 cinnamon stick

1 or 2 whole cloves (optional)

1-2 Tbs Honey

1 lemon slice

Directions

1. Steep tea, cinnamon, and cloves in your favorite mug for 5 minutes.

2. Remove the spices and tea bag and add the honey, lemon, and a squirt of lemon juice if desired.

Tip: To make alcoholic toddy, add 1oz of bourbon or brandy.

Recipe created by Jacobsen Sea Salt Co.

Pepper Jelly Glazed Bacon

Ingredients

Strips of thick bacon

Marionberry Blast Pepper Jelly

Brown Sugar

Directions

1. Lay bacon strips on foil covered baking sheet.

2. Brush each strip with pepper jelly.

3. Sprinkle a tiny bit of brown sugar over bacon.

4. Bake at 350 degrees. Flipping over at 15 minutes.

5. Let cool for 5 minutes and dig in.

Recipe by Rose City Pepperheads

Bitters Dressing

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sherry, balsamic, or red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon dijon or honey mustard mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

4-5 dashes of Portland Bitters Project Aromatic bitters

Season with Jacobsen Sea Salt and pepper

Sprinkle of dried Italian seasoning

Directions

1. Add all ingredients into small mixing bowl.

2. Mix well with whisk until mixture is smooth.

3. Drizzle over your favorite salad or veggies.

Great for: Green leaf salad, vegetable glaze, citrus salad

Recipe created by Michelle – Lost Plate Food Tours Founder

Glazed Root Vegetables

Ingredients

1 Medium Sweet Potato

1 Medium Parsnip

2 Carrots

1 Butternut or your favorite squash

Pepper jelly

2 Tbs Olive oil

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Cube all vegetables.

3. Place ingredients in plastic bag with jelly and oil and shake until well coated.

4. Place in baking dish and bake for 45 minutes or until tender.

Tip: Season with Jacobsen Sea Salt

Gooey Honey-Drizzled Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

Softened or spreadable butter

2 slices thick sourdough bread (at least 1in thick)

2 slices Tillamook extra sharp cheddar cheese

2oz cream cheese

Honey (for drizzle)

Pinch of Jacobsen Sea Salt

The Show Hot Sauce (optional)

Directions

1. Melt butter in pan, enough to coat evenly.

2. Spread butter on one side of each bread slice.

3. On non-buttered side of bread, spread cream cheese on one slice. Add 5-6 dashes of hot sauce over cream cheese and spread evenly (optional). On other slice of bread, place both slices of sharp cheddar.

4. Close the sandwiches and press lightly with spatula to flatten.

5. Cook the sandwich over medium heat, turning once, until golden and crispy and cheese is melted.

6. Set on plate and drizzle with honey and season with a pinch of Jacobsen Sea Salt.

Fun variation: add caramelized onions!

Recipe created by Michelle – Founder of Lost Plate Portland

Pepper Jelly Glazed Chicken

Ingredients

4 boneless chicken breast or thighs

⅓ cup pepper jelly

⅓ cup Dijon mustard

⅓ cup honey

2-3 Tbl hot sauce

Vegetable or olive oil for frying

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400F.

2. Place generous amount of oil in cast iron skillet over medium heat. Once oil is heated, fry chicken until brown, about 5-6 minutes each side.

3. Transfer chicken to plate and drain oil from skillet.

4. In small bowl, mix together the pepper jelly, mustard, honey, and hot sauce.

5. Transfer chicken back to cast iron skillet or other baking dish. Pour sauce mixture over chicken and fully coat.

6. Bake uncovered for about 20 minutes or until chicken is cooked all the way through. Top with green onion or cilantro.

Enjoy!

Recipe created by Michelle – Lost Plate Portland Founder

Salty Blackberry No-Churn Ice Cream

Ingredients

2 cups heavy whipping cream

7oz (1/2 can) of sweetened condensed milk

1 Tbs vanilla extract

2 pints fresh blackberries

1/4 cup raw honey

1 tsp Jacobsen Salt Co. Sea Salt

Directions

1. In a food processor, purée one pint of black berries. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into the bowl of a standing mixer (or medium bowl if using a hand mixer), pressing as much juice through without the seeds.

2. Add the honey, vanilla extract, and sweetened condensed milk. Mix to combine.

3. Add the heavy cream and whip mixture into stiff peaks with the whisk attachment.

4. Gently fold in the remaining pint of blackberries. Try not to over-mix as your ice cream will become dense.

5. Spoon the ice cream into a freezer safe container and freeze for 6 hours or overnight.

6. Finish with a sprinkle of Sea Salt.

Recipe created by Jacobsen Sea Salt Co.

Mini Thumbprint Shortbread Cookies

​Ingredients

16oz butter softened

1 cup powdered sugar

2.5 tsp vanilla

3 cups flour

1/2 cup corn starch

Pepper Jelly

​

Directions

1. Combine butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Whip in mixer until fluffy.

2. Add flour and cornstarch until blended.

3. Roll into mini balls and punch hole in the middle. (Tip: use a whiskey bottle cork dipped in flour to punch the holes.)

4. Use teaspoon to fill with jelly.

5. Freeze cookies for 30-45 minutes on cookie sheet. (this will keep the cookies holding their shape while you bake them. Otherwise they spread out and lose their jelly.)

6. Bake at 350F for approx 10-12 minutes until done. (You don’t want them to brown.)

7. Transfer to cooling rack immediately.

Store cookies in an airtight container…. if they last that long!

Recipe created by Rose City Pepperheads

