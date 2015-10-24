XIAN FOOD TOURS

XIAN’S #1 RATED FOOD TOUR ON TRIPADVISOR
This is where our tours started and we have a special place in our heart for this incredible city and its cuisine! Get whisked through Xian’s streets and alleys by tuktuk to eat the most authentic food where the locals eat. Our tours visit the most traditional eats you’ll find in the hidden corners of the famous Muslim Quarter, plus a few more favorites as we explore the entire city center and cruise by the ancient city walls. Unlimited food and beer/drinks plus your local guide are all included.
XIAN EVENING FOOD TOUR BY TUKTUK
“Explore Xian’s Muslim Quarter Off the Beaten Path, Tuktuk Transportation”
Get whisked around Xian’s quaint alleys by tuktuk and experience the city’s old-China charm and silk road influenced cuisine.
Time
Daily at 6PM, Duration 3.5 Hours
Transport
Approx 5km by Tuktuk
Includes
Unlimited Food & Beer/Drinks, Local Guide, Tuktuk
Price
Adults: $65 USD
Children 4-15: $50 USD
XIAN MORNING FOOD & MARKET TOUR
“Watch Your Food Made, Explore Xian’s Oldest & Largest Market, Local Insider Guide”
See how Xian wakes up in the Muslim Quarter by tuktuk and eat shoulder to shoulder with locals & explore one of China’s oldest and largest markets.
Time
Tue/Thur/Sat/Sun at 9AM, Duration 3 Hours
Transport
Approx 5km by Tuktuk + 20 Minutes Walking
Includes
Unlimited Food & Drinks, Local Guide, Tuktuk
Price
Adults: $49 USD
Children 4-15: $35 USD
Our Xian Food Tour Reviews
THE BEST THING I DID IN CHINA
“The best thing I did in china, unforgettable and delicious. We went to fantastic little family-owned, local places to eat rather than all those tasteless tourist traps. The food was the best I’ve had in all of China in 3 weeks! Our guide was lovely, very friendly and full of information. I dream about the food! So delicious!”
– jenbarua from Canada, via TripAdvisor
YOU MUST BOOK THIS TOUR
“If you are visiting Xian and love food, you must book this tour. We had 2 seven year old children with us and the tuktuk ride was one of the highlights of their trip to China – it was crazy, hold your seat, fun. I love experiencing different foods and this would have to be the best possible way to do this. We would never have seen or experienced this side of Xian if we didn’t book this tour.”
– bec168 from Australia, via TripAdvisor