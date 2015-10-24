XIAN FOOD TOURS


This is where our tours started and we have a special place in our heart for this incredible city and its cuisine! Get whisked through Xian’s streets and alleys by tuktuk to eat the most authentic food where the locals eat. Our tours visit the most traditional eats you’ll find in the hidden corners of the famous Muslim Quarter, plus a few more favorites as we explore the entire city center and cruise by the ancient city walls. Unlimited food and beer/drinks plus your local guide are all included.

XIAN EVENING FOOD TOUR BY TUKTUK

“Explore Xian’s Muslim Quarter Off the Beaten Path, Tuktuk Transportation”

Get whisked around Xian’s quaint alleys by tuktuk and experience the city’s old-China charm and silk road influenced cuisine.

Time

Daily at 6PM, Duration 3.5 Hours

Transport

Approx 5km by Tuktuk

Includes

Unlimited Food & Beer/Drinks, Local Guide, Tuktuk

Price

Adults: $65 USD
Children 4-15: $50 USD

Xian Evening Food Tour Noodles

XIAN MORNING FOOD & MARKET TOUR

“Watch Your Food Made, Explore Xian’s Oldest & Largest Market, Local Insider Guide”

Xian Morning Food Tour Street

See how Xian wakes up in the Muslim Quarter by tuktuk and eat shoulder to shoulder with locals & explore one of China’s oldest and largest markets.

Time

Tue/Thur/Sat/Sun at 9AM, Duration 3 Hours

Transport

Approx 5km by Tuktuk + 20 Minutes Walking

Includes

Unlimited Food & Drinks, Local Guide, Tuktuk

Price

Adults: $49 USD
Children 4-15: $35 USD

Our Xian Food Tour Reviews

THE BEST THING I DID IN CHINA
“The best thing I did in china, unforgettable and delicious. We went to fantastic little family-owned, local places to eat rather than all those tasteless tourist traps. The food was the best I’ve had in all of China in 3 weeks! Our guide was lovely, very friendly and full of information. I dream about the food! So delicious!”

– jenbarua from Canada, via TripAdvisor


YOU MUST BOOK THIS TOUR
“If you are visiting Xian and love food, you must book this tour. We had 2 seven year old children with us and the tuktuk ride was one of the highlights of their trip to China – it was crazy, hold your seat, fun. I love experiencing different foods and this would have to be the best possible way to do this. We would never have seen or experienced this side of Xian if we didn’t book this tour.”

– bec168 from Australia, via TripAdvisor


WHY CHOOSE LOST PLATE

FOOD TOURS LED BY LOCALS

Only guides from each city can give you a real taste of the area, both in its food and its culture. We support the community and create authentic experiences by choosing local guides that will make you feel like you left the tour with a new friend. All our local guides are trained by our founders to ensure a perfect experience.


OFF THE BEATEN PATH

We visit local neighborhoods where real locals live and eat. You aren’t going to find any other tourists here. Our restaurants are locally owned and often specialize in only one dish, which means the quality is high and the flavor is even better. These places wouldn’t survive without regulars, that’s how you know it’s good.


AUTHENTIC FOOD & CRAFT BEER

You don’t need to worry about what or how to order, but you’ll learn about the families who own each shop and how they prepare each dish. All of our evening tours include unlimited beer during the tour and a stop at a local bar to sip some local craft beer or wine.


TUKTUK TRANSPORTATION

Our tours in Beijing, Chengdu and Xian use private tuktuks to get you away from the tourists, off the beaten path, to eat shoulder to shoulder with real locals. This means you’ll eat the best food in the city, not just one street!


Receive a 10% discount when booking more than one tour online!

All of our Xian tours are led by one of our local English-speaking guides. Learn about the food and culture through your passionate local insider!

Bo

Xian Food Tour Guide Bo

Harvey

Xian Food Tour Guide Harvey

Michelle

Xian Food Tour Guide Michelle

Rosemary

Xian Food Tour Guide Rosemary

Sabrina

Xian Food Tour Guide Sabrina

