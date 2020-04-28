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Stories from the Road:

Table with stuffed dishes

A Home-Cooked Meal in Yangshuo: The Art of Stuffed Dishes

Some meals are about flavors. Others are about memory. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, a meal becomes a doorway into someone else’s world, where stories and laughter matter just as much as the food on the plate. That’s exactly what I found in a small village outside Yangshuo, where I sat down to one of the most unforgettable meals of my life. But this wasn’t a restaurant in the usual sense. It was someone’s actual home.

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September 10, 2025
Piece of baoyu fish

Baoyu: Shanghai’s Signature Fried Fish & the Story Behind The Dish

Ask any Shanghainese person, “What does Shanghai taste like?” and you’ll likely hear about its rich, soy-infused cuisine, a steaming bowl of scallion oil noodles, or perfectly crisp Shengjianbao. But one dish that truly captures the essence of the city’s food culture is “Baoyu,” or Shanghai-style fried fish.

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August 1, 2025
Vineyard view with mountains

Ningxia: The Bordeaux of China – Why the World’s Savviest Wine Drinkers Are Looking to Western China

You probably don’t think of China when you think of wine. That’s about to change. Hidden in China’s remote northwest, where the vast Gobi desert meets the Helan mountain range, a quiet wine revolution is unfolding. Ningxia, once known for sheep herding and sandstorms, is now producing some of the most exciting wines in the world—and almost nobody knows about it.

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June 2, 2025
Rose Honey Grapes Growing in the Cathedral Vineyard

The Last Rose Honey Wine Varietal in the World: Wine Tasting in Shangrila, Yunnan

This is a story about how a yak herder, a French grape, and how a forgotten village gave rise to one of the world’s rarest wines. We begin high in the mountains of Yunnan, one of China’s Western-most provinces, where the Mekong River slices through Tibetan foothills and Catholic church spires rise from the center of timeless villages. There we meet Hongxing, a small boy herding yaks for his family in the remote village of Cizhong.

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May 9, 2025
Basket of Xian Soup Dumplings

Xian’s Best Soup Dumplings: A Bite-Sized Tale from Our Xian Evening Tour

In the bustling alleys of Xi’an’s Muslim Quarter, where street food and local delicacies narrate the city’s rich history and culture, one small restaurant stands out for its unique flavors and unwavering commitment to tradition. Zhiliang Steamed Dumplings is not just a beloved staple for locals; it’s become a must-try stop for travelers seeking the authentic taste of Xi’an.

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April 23, 2025
Hand holding Chengdu egg baked pancakes

Chengdu’s Favorite Street-Food: The Story of Egg Baked Pancakes

When I close my eyes and think of Chengdu, it’s not skyscrapers or pandas I see first – it’s a smell: chili oil, caramelized sugar, and the comforting aroma of yeast drifting up from sizzling griddles filled with golden half-moons of dough. These are dan hong gao (蛋烘糕), translated directly as egg baked pancakes, and to me they’re my entire childhood wrapped up in a delicious package.

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April 10, 2025

Multi-day Itineraries Across China & SE Asia:

Early Bird Rate

Best of China in 11 Days

Beijing, Xi’an, Chengdu & Shanghai

From $3200

per person

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Beijing in 4 Days

Savor Beijing’s Imperial Eats, Palaces, and Hidden Hutongs​

From $1450

per person

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Cambodia in 8 Days

Discover the Tastes and Temples of Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, & Battambang

From $1400

per person

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Chengdu in 4 Days

Discover Chengdu’s Flavors, Culture and Pandas

From $795

per person

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Chongqing in 3 Days

Taste Chongqing’s Bold Flavors & City Views

From $560

per person

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Ningxia in 3 Days

Wine Taste Through Ningxia

From $1000

per person

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Xian in 3 Days

Uncover Xian’s Ancient Wonders and Hidden Eats

From $620

per person

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Guilin in 4 Days

Get Lost and Escape in Guilin & Yangshuo

From $840

per person

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Yunnan in 8 Days

Eat Your Way Along the Tea & Horse Road: Dali, Lijiang & Shangrila

From $1500

per person

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Shangrila in 6 Days

Go Beyond Shangrila for Wine & Tibetan Culture

From $1235

per person

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