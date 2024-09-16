LostPlateWhiteHeader
8 Reasons Why You Should Visit Cambodia During Rainy Season

Visit Cambodia During Rainy Season

Cambodia’s rainy season, which spans from May to October, often raises concerns among travelers who worry about constant downpours disrupting their plans. However, the reality is quite different. Rainfall during this season is usually brief, with intense storms lasting only an hour or two, often followed by clear skies or light clouds. Many days experience little to no rain at all. Known as the “green season,” this period transforms Cambodia’s landscapes into lush, vibrant scenes that are truly breathtaking. In this guide, we’ll explore why visiting Cambodia during the rainy season is not only feasible but also offers unique and rewarding experiences, along with the best activities and essential tips to help you make the most of your trip.

Enjoy the Greenery

Cambodia_rainy_season_06
Cambodia_rainy_season_05
Cambodia_rainy_season_07

Cambodia’s rainy season transforms the landscape into a lush, vibrant tapestry of greens, making it a paradise for nature lovers and photographers. On our Discover Authentic Cambodia 7-day trip, you’ll experience this transformation firsthand. During the scenic drive between Phnom Penh and Battambang, you’ll witness water buffalo tending to the rice fields and farmers navigating flooded paddies. The landscape, a patchwork of green hues, creates perfect photo opportunities, especially after brief rain showers that add a magical touch. This season reveals Cambodia’s natural beauty in ways that will leave a lasting impression.

Fewer Crowds

Cambodia_rainy_season_03
Cambodia_rainy_season_02
Cambodia_rainy_season_09

The rainy season offers a rare opportunity to explore Cambodia’s iconic sites without the usual crowds. On our FREE Siem Reap Market & Local Temple Tour, you’ll enjoy a peaceful, intimate experience at no cost! We’ll take you to an ancient monastery and pagoda—a hidden gem in Siem Reap dating back to the 10th century. Explore the serene grounds, admire traditional Khmer architecture, and gain insights into Cambodian Buddhist practices in this active monastery. With fewer tourists around, you’ll have plenty of space to fully appreciate the beauty and tranquility of this cultural treasure—all for free!

Angkor Wat in a Different Light

Cambodia_rainy_season_14
Cambodia_rainy_season_12
Cambodia_rainy_season_13

Visiting Angkor Wat during the rainy season offers a unique and atmospheric experience. On our Siem Reap Full-Day Tour, we’ll start the day up close with Angkor Wat’s iconic pagodas, exploring its 12th-century walls that tell thousands of legendary stories. The lush greenery and occasional rain create an ethereal backdrop, with mist rising from the grass and rain-soaked stones adding to the temple’s mystique. With fewer tourists around, you’ll have the space to capture those perfect insta-moments—no need to photoshop the crowds out of your shot.

Pro Tip: Rainy season brings higher water levels, creating natural mirrors everywhere. Use this to capture stunning reflective shots in and around Angkor Wat.

Breathtaking Sunsets

Cambodia_rainy_season_10
Cambodia_rainy_season_09
Cambodia_rainy_season_11

After a rain shower in Cambodia, the skies often clear to reveal breathtaking sunsets. The post-rain atmosphere, with its fresh air and vibrant colors, creates the perfect conditions for a stunning end to the day. On our Old Siem Reap Evening Food Tour at Sunset, you’ll catch these sunsets from a tuk-tuk as we travel through the countryside’s lotus fields and rice paddies. You’ll feel transported to another world, where water buffalo roam and locals pick lotus seeds for a snack, all in the magical light of the golden hour.

Lower Prices

Traveling during Cambodia’s rainy season allows you to make the most of your budget. With fewer tourists, costs for accommodations and travel tend to drop, making it more affordable to explore the country. In fact, our Discover Authentic Cambodia 7-day trip, always has lower rates during the off season for these reasons! This season is perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in Cambodia without the high-season prices.

Experience Cambodia’s Festivals

Visiting Cambodia during the rainy season offers a unique chance to immerse yourself in the country’s vibrant cultural traditions, especially during Pchum Ben Festival and Water Festival (Bon Om Touk).


Pchum Ben Festival is a more solemn yet equally meaningful event, usually occurring in September or October. This festival is dedicated to honoring the spirits of deceased ancestors. Over 15 days, families gather at pagodas to make offerings to monks, who pass them on to the spirits. The final day, known as Ben Thom, is the most significant, with people traveling to their hometowns to participate in ceremonies. It’s a time of reflection, community, and respect for family heritage—a profound cultural experience that offers a deep connection to Cambodia’s spiritual traditions.

Water Festival (Bon Om Touk)
Toward the end of the monsoon season, around October or November, Cambodia comes alive with one of its most vibrant celebrations—Bon Om Touk, the Water Festival. This lively event marks the end of the rainy season and is celebrated with dragon boat races, especially along the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh. Looking for something to do while in Phnom Penh? Join one of our Phnom Penh tours to witness the excitement firsthand, as colorful boats glide through the water and the city buzzes with festive energy. It’s a unique cultural experience that adds an extra layer of excitement to your visit during the rainy season.

Visit the Floating Village

A visit to the floating village of Kampong Phluk, near to Siem Reap, is a must during the rainy season. As you glide across the peaceful surface of Tonle Sap Lake, you’ll be captivated by the towering stilt houses that rise above the water, designed to withstand the seasonal floods. The surrounding mangrove forests add to the charm, offering a serene and picturesque backdrop. Take a boat ride through the lush greenery, immerse yourself in the tranquility, and experience local life up close. While you’re in town, don’t forget to check out our Siem Reap Evening Food Tour, which includes a visit to a local village and dinner inside a villager’s house.

Tips for Traveling in Cambodia in the Rainy Season

1. Bring a Rain Jacket and Umbrella: A lightweight rain jacket with a hood and a compact umbrella are essential. Sudden rain showers are common, so be prepared to stay dry while exploring.

2. Use a Waterproof Backpack: Protect your belongings with a waterproof bag or backpack. It keeps your gear dry and allows you to move comfortably, no matter the weather.

3. Opt for Flip Flops or Sandals: Since it’s never actually cold during the rainy season, consider wearing flip flops or sandals instead of dealing with wet shoes and socks. This choice keeps you comfortable and allows for easier movement throughout the day.

4. Carry Some Extra Layers: AC in cars and buildings can feel extra cold if you’re a bit damp, so a light layer might help keep you warm if you’ll be riding in air conditioned vehicles or plan to make some cafe/restaurant stops throughout the day.

5. Be Flexible: The weather forecast isn’t going to reliably tell you when a shower is expected. It’s important to be as flexible as possible with your itinerary. If you wake up to rain one day, adjust your plans and consider moving your outdoor activities to another time. Similarly, if it’s pouring during dinner time, consider eating near your hotel or ordering delivery.

Our Cambodia Food Tours:

Phnom Penh Evening Food Tour

Phnom Penh Evening Food Tour

$65 USD

During this authentic evening food tour by tuktuk, you’ll discover how deep Cambodian cuisine reaches within Southeast Asian culture at restaurants where locals eat.
5:30pm Daily

|

3.5 Hours

|

Tuktuk Tour
Learn More
Book Now
Phnom Penh Morning Tour

Phnom Penh Morning Market & Breakfast Tour

$39 USD

See how Cambodians wake up and start their day on our morning market and breakfast tour by tuktuk. Discover hidden neighborhoods, sip on some local coffee, and experience our vibrant Khmer culture – you’ll definitely want to skip your hotel breakfast for this!
8:30am Daily

|

3 Hours

|

Tuktuk Tour
Learn More
Book Now
Siem Reap Evening Food Tour

Old Siem Reap Evening Food Tour at Sunset

$69 USD

Discover the wonder of temple town at 5 different stops by tuktuk with local guide that have deep roots in Siem Reap. This food tour escapes the tourist traps and includes a countryside village visit for a home-cooked meal during sunset.
4:30pm Daily

|

4 Hours

|

Tuktuk Tour
Learn More
Book Now
Siem Reap Full Day Tour

Siem Reap Full-Day Angkor Wat Temples & Food Tour

$145 USD

This all-inclusive full-day tour combines our Sunset Evening Food Tour with a day of temple hopping through Angkor Wat and a selection of our favorite lesser visited, awe-inspiring temples. This is the ultimate way to experience the essence of Siem Reap’s culinary scene while exploring Cambodia’s rich history with our knowledgeable guides.
7:30am Daily

|

Full-day Tour
Learn More
Book Now
Free Siem Reap Market Temple Tour

FREE Siem Reap Market & Local Temple Tour

$0 USD

Join us for a complimentary guided tour to explore a vibrant morning market and a hidden pagoda temple. This tour really is free! Advance sign-up is required.
9am M/W/F

|

1.5 Hours

|

Walking Tour
Learn More
Book Now

