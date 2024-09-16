8 Reasons Why You Should Visit Cambodia During Rainy Season

Phnom Penh’s Best Coffee Shops & Cafes in 2024
We love the cafe vibe in Cambodia, and throughout Phnom Penh’s bustling concrete jungle it’s quite easy to find a place to chill at one of the city’s coffee shops or cafes. Coffee has become a way of life for Cambodians, and it took us a long time to narrow down our list of favorites. The cafes here focus on espresso drinks, which leaves our coffee-snob Portland team sometimes wanting more, but make up for it with great vibes and endless menus full of fresh fruit smoothies and brunch.