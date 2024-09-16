8 Reasons Why You Should Visit Cambodia During Rainy Season

Visiting Cambodia during the rainy season offers a unique chance to immerse yourself in the country’s vibrant cultural traditions, especially during Pchum Ben Festival and Water Festival (Bon Om Touk).



Pchum Ben Festival is a more solemn yet equally meaningful event, usually occurring in September or October. This festival is dedicated to honoring the spirits of deceased ancestors. Over 15 days, families gather at pagodas to make offerings to monks, who pass them on to the spirits. The final day, known as Ben Thom, is the most significant, with people traveling to their hometowns to participate in ceremonies. It’s a time of reflection, community, and respect for family heritage—a profound cultural experience that offers a deep connection to Cambodia’s spiritual traditions.

Water Festival (Bon Om Touk)

Toward the end of the monsoon season, around October or November, Cambodia comes alive with one of its most vibrant celebrations—Bon Om Touk, the Water Festival. This lively event marks the end of the rainy season and is celebrated with dragon boat races, especially along the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh. Looking for something to do while in Phnom Penh? Join one of our Phnom Penh tours to witness the excitement firsthand, as colorful boats glide through the water and the city buzzes with festive energy. It’s a unique cultural experience that adds an extra layer of excitement to your visit during the rainy season.