One recent family (Steph and Pete, along with their little one) joined us for our cooking class in Lijiang and spent the morning exploring Elephant Hill Market – lightyears more local than anything in the touristy parts of town. With our guide Fancy leading the way, they sampled yak butter tea, picked up ingredients for lunch, and learned all about Yunnan’s hyper-local produce.

Then it was time to cook. In Fancy’s own kitchen, they prepared a trio of dishes: claypot rice noodles, a falooda-style dessert with roots from Persia to Myanmar, and the star of the show – ghost chicken. Think tender boiled chicken massaged with mint, chili, cilantro, and lemon juice until it becomes the most refreshing chicken salad you’ve ever tasted. The legend? It was created by the Naxi people to appease the ghosts… or maybe to avoid wasting the sacrificial chicken. Either way, it’s delicious.

“This was the kind of travel that makes your heart full – and your belly too,” Steph wrote afterward.

If your family’s into food, stories, and a bit of mountain magic, this is the trip to take.