Planning a trip with the whole family – whether that means toddlers, teens, or even grandparents – can be a logistical puzzle. That’s why our multi-day trips are designed to make travel easy, immersive, and delicious for everyone. With comfortable transport, English-speaking guides, and hands-on activities, our itineraries are packed with local flavor (literally) and experiences that bring generations together.
We’ve hosted families from around the world, and whether it’s making noodles in Yunnan or biking Xi’an’s ancient city wall, these trips have created memories that stick. Below are some of our favorite multi-day tours that are especially loved by families, with standout activities that have been kid-tested and parent-approved.
Xi’an’s ancient history and down-to-earth food scene make it a hit for all ages. Felicia’s family – including her kids, 18-year-old nephew, and 77-year-old dad – kicked off their Xi’an trip with a visit to the Terracotta Warriors, followed by biking along the ancient city wall. But it was the tuktuk food tours that really stole the show.
“The tuk tuk food tours (evening and brunch!) were a hit — we especially loved the local meat pies,” Felicia shared. “The local market was fascinating — we saw everything from antiques to fresh produce to pet axolotls!”
Whether you’re riding through the city streets by tuktuk or trying Xi’an’s legendary dumplings, this 3-day trip packs in just the right amount of food and fun.
Few cities are as easy to fall in love with as Chengdu – especially when you start your day with pandas and end it with hotpot. Felicia’s family toured the Leshan Giant Buddha, wandered through bustling farmers markets, and even took part in a private cooking class where everyone (yes, even grandpa) stir-fried their lunch in oversized woks.
“From the adorable pandas to spicy hotpot night, everyone had fun,” Felicia told us.
“It was such a stress-free and immersive way to experience China.”
This 4-day trip is equal parts chill and adventurous – perfect for curious kids and adults who just want to eat their way through Sichuan.
This 8-day trip through Dali and Lijiang is a family favorite for a reason – it’s slower-paced, includes plenty of free time to explore the ancient cobblestone streets of the old-towns we visit along the way, and packed with fun of hands-on moments you’ll talk about long after you’re home (like rose cake making, tie-dying, and market exploring). Not to mention an incredible overnight stay in Tiger Leaping Gorge in your own private villa – and the best hot tub views you’ll ever have.
One recent family (Steph and Pete, along with their little one) joined us for our cooking class in Lijiang and spent the morning exploring Elephant Hill Market – lightyears more local than anything in the touristy parts of town. With our guide Fancy leading the way, they sampled yak butter tea, picked up ingredients for lunch, and learned all about Yunnan’s hyper-local produce.
Then it was time to cook. In Fancy’s own kitchen, they prepared a trio of dishes: claypot rice noodles, a falooda-style dessert with roots from Persia to Myanmar, and the star of the show – ghost chicken. Think tender boiled chicken massaged with mint, chili, cilantro, and lemon juice until it becomes the most refreshing chicken salad you’ve ever tasted. The legend? It was created by the Naxi people to appease the ghosts… or maybe to avoid wasting the sacrificial chicken. Either way, it’s delicious.
“This was the kind of travel that makes your heart full – and your belly too,” Steph wrote afterward.
If your family’s into food, stories, and a bit of mountain magic, this is the trip to take.
If your idea of family bonding includes a bit of adventure and a lot of nature, this 4-day trip through Guilin and Yangshuo hits all the right notes. Hop into vintage sidecars and ride past rice fields and jagged peaks, float down the river on bamboo rafts, and explore secret caves hidden in the hills. There’s a hands-on cooking class where everyone gets a turn at the wok, and a short hike to a viewpoint that delivers postcard-worthy views of the karst landscape below. With cozy countryside stays, quiet village streets to wander, and even a pool to cool off in, this trip has just the right mix of action and chill.
This 8-day journey through Phnom Penh and Siem Reap is packed with flavor, fun, and plenty of time to unwind. Families can take it slow with afternoons by the pool or dive into local life at buzzing markets and village visits. Hop in a tuktuk to explore lotus fields at sunset, visit hillside caves just in time to watch millions of bats pour out, and meet families in the countryside who still make rice paper the traditional way—over open flames, one sheet at a time. There’s a cooking class where you’ll learn to make dishes even the picky eaters will love, and in Siem Reap, a night at the circus brings the house down with acrobatics, music, and laughs for all ages.
Our newest 7-day trip through Hanoi, Ninh Binh, and Halong Bay is made for families who want a little bit of everything—relaxation, adventure, and jaw-dropping scenery. In Ninh Binh, float through cave-filled rivers on a mellow raft ride, cycle through quiet villages, and catch golden hour with a lotus field walk at sunset. There’s a hands-on cooking class, kayaking in Halong Bay, and a short hike to a viewpoint that’s totally worth the climb. With free time to relax by the pool or explore town at your own pace, this trip strikes that sweet spot between exciting and easygoing.
