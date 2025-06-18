LostPlateWhiteHeader
Book Online

9 Cultural Tips to Understand Before Visiting & Eating in China

Bowl of noodles with chopsticks

Before you dive into China’s rich culture and delicious food, there are a few things you should know to help you feel more comfortable and avoid any awkward moments. From water etiquette to understanding the nuances of Chinese dining customs, this quick guide will help you navigate your way through everyday experiences with ease and confidence.

Water

In China, water is not automatically served with meals. Instead, you’ll typically find bottled water, soft drinks, and alcohol available for purchase. Water is often served at room temperature, as this is customary, especially outside of major cities. Tap water is not safe to drink unless it has been boiled, and many restaurants will offer boiled water as an option. If in doubt, stick to bottled water.

Bones

Unlike many Western cuisines, Chinese meat dishes often include bones. Meat is usually chopped with the bones, and fish is served whole. If you encounter bones while eating, there will typically be a bowl provided by the restaurant to place them in. If not, feel free to set them aside on the table next to your plate.

Coffee

Cup of coffee in a dog cafe
Innovative coffee drink
Guests sitting on a patio

Most Chinese restaurants do not serve coffee, as tea is the traditional drink of choice. However, if you’re craving coffee, it’s best to visit one of China’s increasingly popular cafes. In cities, cafes serve everything from espresso drinks to pour-overs, offering a cozy environment to relax or meet friends.

Did You Know?
Shanghai has more Starbucks locations than any other city in the world! This coffee craze reflects how modern tastes blend with traditional Chinese settings, making China’s café scene one of the most unique to explore. Want to learn more? Join our Shanghai Coffee & Breakfast Tour to find out!

Toilets

Public restrooms in China may feature squat toilets, and many older facilities lack privacy doors. It’s always a good idea to bring your own tissue and hand sanitizer, as these are rarely provided. Cleanliness can vary, but upscale shopping malls typically offer more modern, clean facilities.

Shopping

Shops in China are open late and throughout the weekend, making it convenient to shop any day. Whether you’re browsing local markets or visiting modern malls, there’s always something to explore. Bargaining is common in markets, so don’t be afraid to negotiate prices for items you want to buy.

The Chinese Stare

While walking down the street or dining in a busy restaurant, you might notice people staring at you, taking pictures, or overhearing the word “laowai” (foreigner). China is a culturally homogenous society with limited immigration, so the curiosity about foreigners is natural, not negative. Locals may even take photos with you out of pure curiosity. To create positive interactions, simply smile and say “nihao” (hello). Engaging with locals fosters mutual understanding and helps break any cultural barriers.

Quick Tip: If you hear “laowai” or feel people staring, smile and say “nihao” to encourage friendly interactions.

Cuisine

Chinese cuisine is a cornerstone of its culture, known for its incredible variety of flavors and regional techniques. A common greeting among friends even translates to “Did you eat yet?” Chinese food differs greatly by region—southern China favors rice with every meal, while northern China relies on noodles and wheat-based breads. In China, family-style dining is the norm, with large dishes meant for sharing rather than individual courses.

Chopstick Etiquette

Using chopsticks is essential when dining in Chinese restaurants, as forks are not commonly provided. Mastering the art of chopsticks shows cultural respect and will impress the locals. If you’re uncomfortable with chopsticks, feel free to bring your own fork or spork to ensure you can enjoy your meal.

Tipping Culture

Tipping is not common in China, and your restaurant bill will not include a gratuity. Wait staff in China are simply seen as doing their job, so there’s no expectation for tips. While it’s rare to tip, in more upscale venues or for exceptional service, small tips are sometimes appreciated but not expected.

By understanding these cultural nuances, you’ll be better prepared to navigate daily life in China with ease and respect. Embrace the differences, stay curious, and enjoy your experience in this vibrant and fascinating country!

Our Food Tours:

Beijing Evening Food Tour

Beijing Hutong Evening Food Tour

$75 USD

Try local Han, Mongol, and Muslim cuisines (plus more!) at Beijing’s most authentic restaurants. This top-rated walking food tour will explore the historic hutong alleys of Beijing while making stops at our favorite off the beaten path eateries.
6:30pm Daily

|

3.5 Hours

|

Walking Tour
Learn More
Book Now
Xian Food Tours Noodle Pull

Xian Evening Food Tour by Tuktuk

$69 USD

Enjoy over 10 dishes, craft beer, and soft drinks while zipping through millenia-old alleyways, hidden sections of the Muslim quarter, and ancient city gates to get a true taste of the Silk Road on TripAdvisors’s #1 Rated Food Experience in the World.
6pm Daily

|

3.5 Hours

|

Tuktuk Tour
Learn More
Book Now
Book a Chengdu Evening Food Tour

Chengdu Evening Food Tour by Tuktuk

$69 USD

30% of all restaurants in China serve Sichuan cuisine, making it the most popular cuisine in China. This tuk-tuk tour includes food, beer, and soft drinks where you’ll try at least 10 dishes across 4+ stops, plus one local bar.
6:30pm Daily

|

3.5 Hours

|

Tuktuk Tour
Learn More
Book Now

Related Posts:

Beijing's temple of Heaven

How To Get a Tourist Visa to China

Planning a trip to China? For most travelers, obtaining a tourist visa (L-Visa) is essential before arrival, but there are several exceptions and visa-free options that could simplify your journey. Here’s a comprehensive look at what you need to know.

Read More »
May 24, 2025
Visit Our Blog

Signup for our newsletter!

Food Tour Locations

Beijing, China

Chengdu, China

Guangzhou, China

Lijiang, China

Shanghai, China

Suzhou, China

Xian, China

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Bangkok, Thailand

Hanoi, Vietnam

Portland, OR USA

Gift Cards

Book Now

Terms & Conditions

Health & Safety

Multi-Day Trips

View Upcoming Trip Schedule

Chengdu 4-day Trip

Guilin/Yangshuo 4-day Trip

Ningxia Wine Tasting 3-day Trip

Xian 3-day Trip

Dali/Lijiang 8-day Trip

Shangrila 6-day Trip

Cambodia 8-day Trip

Contact Us

Email: info@lostplate.com

China/Thailand/Vietnam Tours:
+86 156 9210 9030

Portland Tours:
+1 503 409 5593

WeChat: lostplate

Learn More

Our Story

Our Blog

Our Recipes

Publicity

Partner With Us

Become An Affiliate

Jobs

Free Tasty Travel Tips!

Join our newsletter for promotions and tour announcements!

Follow Us!

Instagram Youtube Facebook-f Tiktok
 Lost Plate, Copyright © 2025