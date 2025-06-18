9 Cultural Tips to Understand Before Visiting & Eating in China

Most Chinese restaurants do not serve coffee, as tea is the traditional drink of choice. However, if you’re craving coffee, it’s best to visit one of China’s increasingly popular cafes. In cities, cafes serve everything from espresso drinks to pour-overs, offering a cozy environment to relax or meet friends.

Did You Know?

Shanghai has more Starbucks locations than any other city in the world! This coffee craze reflects how modern tastes blend with traditional Chinese settings, making China's café scene one of the most unique to explore.