9 Cultural Tips to Understand Before Visiting & Eating in China

Before you dive into China’s rich culture and delicious food, there are a few things you should know to help you feel more comfortable and avoid any awkward moments. From water etiquette to understanding the nuances of Chinese dining customs, this quick guide will help you navigate your way through everyday experiences with ease and confidence.
In China, water is not automatically served with meals. Instead, you’ll typically find bottled water, soft drinks, and alcohol available for purchase. Water is often served at room temperature, as this is customary, especially outside of major cities. Tap water is not safe to drink unless it has been boiled, and many restaurants will offer boiled water as an option. If in doubt, stick to bottled water.
Unlike many Western cuisines, Chinese meat dishes often include bones. Meat is usually chopped with the bones, and fish is served whole. If you encounter bones while eating, there will typically be a bowl provided by the restaurant to place them in. If not, feel free to set them aside on the table next to your plate.
Most Chinese restaurants do not serve coffee, as tea is the traditional drink of choice. However, if you’re craving coffee, it’s best to visit one of China’s increasingly popular cafes. In cities, cafes serve everything from espresso drinks to pour-overs, offering a cozy environment to relax or meet friends.
Did You Know?
Shanghai has more Starbucks locations than any other city in the world! This coffee craze reflects how modern tastes blend with traditional Chinese settings, making China’s café scene one of the most unique to explore. Want to learn more? Join our Shanghai Coffee & Breakfast Tour to find out!
Public restrooms in China may feature squat toilets, and many older facilities lack privacy doors. It’s always a good idea to bring your own tissue and hand sanitizer, as these are rarely provided. Cleanliness can vary, but upscale shopping malls typically offer more modern, clean facilities.
Shops in China are open late and throughout the weekend, making it convenient to shop any day. Whether you’re browsing local markets or visiting modern malls, there’s always something to explore. Bargaining is common in markets, so don’t be afraid to negotiate prices for items you want to buy.
While walking down the street or dining in a busy restaurant, you might notice people staring at you, taking pictures, or overhearing the word “laowai” (foreigner). China is a culturally homogenous society with limited immigration, so the curiosity about foreigners is natural, not negative. Locals may even take photos with you out of pure curiosity. To create positive interactions, simply smile and say “nihao” (hello). Engaging with locals fosters mutual understanding and helps break any cultural barriers.
Quick Tip: If you hear “laowai” or feel people staring, smile and say “nihao” to encourage friendly interactions.
Chinese cuisine is a cornerstone of its culture, known for its incredible variety of flavors and regional techniques. A common greeting among friends even translates to “Did you eat yet?” Chinese food differs greatly by region—southern China favors rice with every meal, while northern China relies on noodles and wheat-based breads. In China, family-style dining is the norm, with large dishes meant for sharing rather than individual courses.
Using chopsticks is essential when dining in Chinese restaurants, as forks are not commonly provided. Mastering the art of chopsticks shows cultural respect and will impress the locals. If you’re uncomfortable with chopsticks, feel free to bring your own fork or spork to ensure you can enjoy your meal.
Tipping is not common in China, and your restaurant bill will not include a gratuity. Wait staff in China are simply seen as doing their job, so there’s no expectation for tips. While it’s rare to tip, in more upscale venues or for exceptional service, small tips are sometimes appreciated but not expected.
By understanding these cultural nuances, you’ll be better prepared to navigate daily life in China with ease and respect. Embrace the differences, stay curious, and enjoy your experience in this vibrant and fascinating country!
Planning a trip to China? For most travelers, obtaining a tourist visa (L-Visa) is essential before arrival, but there are several exceptions and visa-free options that could simplify your journey. Here’s a comprehensive look at what you need to know.
Whether you’re trying to stream your favorite shows, access Google Maps, or simply keep in touch with friends and family back home, having the right VPN, data plan, and essential apps is key to get past China’s Great Firewall.
While traveling in China, knowing a few key phrases can go a long way in making your dining experience smoother and more enjoyable. Here’s a quick guide to essential phrases that’ll help you navigate restaurants, make payments, and engage with locals.
