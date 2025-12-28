Beijing Hutong Breakfast Tour
Exploring Beijing’s historic hutongs feels like stepping back in time, but it’s also a hidden treasure trove for coffee lovers. After one of our Beijing tours, take a stroll through these narrow alleys, where you’ll find cozy cafes that are perfect escapes from the city’s hustle and bustle. Our search for the best spots led us to some amazing finds, from perfectly crafted lattes to quiet courtyards ideal for chilling out. Wondering where to stop while wandering the hutongs? Each cafe has its own vibe and special brews, so you’re in for a treat wherever you go!
Tucked away on Beiluoguxiang Hutong, RoOM brings a refreshing burst of greenery to a quiet Beijing alley. The space is filled with thriving plants, soft natural light, and wooden details that create a calm, airy vibe. It’s the perfect place to slow down with a glass of iced coffee and soak in the leafy charm.
Pro tip: Show the owner this blog article to get a free coffee!
Cafe Name & Address: RoOM
No. 84, Beiluoguxiang
Show Your Taxi Driver: 北锣鼓巷84号
Opening Hours: 11:30-19:30 Daily
What to Order:
What We Love: Leafy corners, warm sunlight, a hidden hutong escape and yes, free coffee if you show this blog!
Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map
Picture this: you’re relaxing in a cozy park by the river, coffee in one hand, a delicious dessert in the other. Try their ‘Dirty’ – a bold blend of ristretto for a strong coffee kick and creamy Eisbock milk, with the coffee shot floating on top for a deliciously ‘dirty’ twist! This isn’t just any café – it shares its home with a charming local bookstore. It’s a comfy spot where you can dig into some classic snacks, perfect for both remote workers and travelers. Grab a seat outside to enjoy the river view. You might even catch sight of ducks and chickens from the neighborhood wandering by. Whether you’re here to escape the city’s hustle or lose yourself in a good book, this place has the perfect vibe for a laid-back day.
Pro tip: This café is located in Sanlihe Park. Put ‘Sanlihe Park’ in your DiDi app when ordering a taxi.
Cafe Name: Voyage Coffee (Sanlihe Park Branch)
Address: The coffee shop is located in Sanlihe Park(Lu Cao Yuan Hutong, Dongcheng District). It’s a 10-minute walk from Qiaowan subway station on line 7, exit D.
Show Your Taxi Driver: 三里河公园
Opening Hours: 10:00-18:00 Daily
What to Order:
What We Love: Grab a coffee and unwind by the river at this cozy café – ideal for remote work or a relaxing day out!
Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map
This spot is perfect whether you’re looking to buckle down or just chill out. Upstairs, there’s a quiet, roomy spot ideal for digital nomads, complete with all the essentials: free Wi-Fi and plenty of power outlets. Downstairs buzzes with friendly chatter, great for catching up over a sandwich or salad. Don’t miss their standout apricot mousse—airy and cloud-like with a clever jelly layer inside – it looks just like a real apricot! And if you’re in the mood for something different, order the Pear and Gardenia Flower Latte, an oat milk concoction infused with floral and fruity notes. Whether you’re settling in for a work session or hanging out with friends, this café has you covered.
Cafe Name: Fu 3 Coffee 福叁咖啡
Address: No. 22, Meishuguan dong Street
Show Your Taxi Driver: 福叁咖啡（东城区美术馆东街22号）
Opening Hours: 9:30-21:00 Daily
What to Order:
What We Love: An apricot mousse that’s almost too cute to eat!
Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map
Nestled in our favorite hutong in Beijing, this café is a little slice of Scandinavia right in the heart of Beijing. Decked out with wooden furniture and shelves straight out of a Swedish design magazine, it’s the perfect spot to cozy up. Fancy a taste of the north? Grab some authentic Nordic tea or indulge in genuine Swedish desserts, all thanks to the café owner’s buddy Nordic bakery out in Shunyi. Now, you can savor these treats without the trek! It’s so spot-on, even the Swedish expats here say it feels just like home!
Cafe Name: Townhouse coffee
Address: No. 76, Guozijian Street, Dongcheng District. Closest Metro Station is Lama Temple subway station, line 5, Exit E.
Show Your Taxi Driver: Town House 咖啡
Opening Hours: 9:30-19:30 Daily
What to Order:
What We Love: Authentic Swedish bakeries with Nordic-inspired decor.
Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map
If you’re into bold, creamy coffee and love chatting with passionate café owners, this hutong gem is a must-visit. Grab a Dirty and cozy up at the bar, where a treasure chest of drip coffee options awaits. Each little zip-top canister holds a different bean blend. Just share with them your preference and get a freshly brewed cup! Don’t miss their refreshing cold drip coffee, perfect for hot days and a delightful twist to your coffee experience.
Pro tip: Hit it off with the owner, and you might get a secret menu drink featuring their homemade plum wine!
Cafe Name: WakeMeUp Coffee
Address: No. 38, Wudaoying Hutong. The closest Metro Station is Lama Temple subway station, line 5, exit E.
Show Your Taxi Driver: 五道营胡同38号
Opening Hours: 9:00-21:00 Daily
What to Order:
What We Love: Bold coffee flavors and vibrant vibes.
Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map
