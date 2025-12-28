Picture this: you’re relaxing in a cozy park by the river, coffee in one hand, a delicious dessert in the other. Try their ‘Dirty’ – a bold blend of ristretto for a strong coffee kick and creamy Eisbock milk, with the coffee shot floating on top for a deliciously ‘dirty’ twist! This isn’t just any café – it shares its home with a charming local bookstore. It’s a comfy spot where you can dig into some classic snacks, perfect for both remote workers and travelers. Grab a seat outside to enjoy the river view. You might even catch sight of ducks and chickens from the neighborhood wandering by. Whether you’re here to escape the city’s hustle or lose yourself in a good book, this place has the perfect vibe for a laid-back day.

Pro tip: This café is located in Sanlihe Park. Put ‘Sanlihe Park’ in your DiDi app when ordering a taxi.

Cafe Name: Voyage Coffee (Sanlihe Park Branch)

Address: The coffee shop is located in Sanlihe Park(Lu Cao Yuan Hutong, Dongcheng District). It’s a 10-minute walk from Qiaowan subway station on line 7, exit D.

Show Your Taxi Driver: 三里河公园

Opening Hours: 10:00-18:00 Daily

What to Order:

The Dirty Coffee

Tiramisu 提拉米苏

What We Love: Grab a coffee and unwind by the river at this cozy café – ideal for remote work or a relaxing day out!

Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map