Beijing has more people than Ireland, Denmark, and Greece, combined. The term “meal options” here means something else entirely. Beijing’s awesome culinary scene can be attributed to it’s history as the on-again, off-again, capital of China. Eat Imperial meals or explore the cuisines of Beijing’s own little’ Chinatowns’ – these aren’t foreign imports but rather a mosaic of flavors from different parts of China and various ethnic communities. It’s a delicious melting pot that’s so impressive, it’s almost impossible to nail down the best local eateries.

But we’ve tried! From the world-famous Peking duck to the humblest dumplings, we’ve curated a list of our favorite spots for visitors. Our picks are not only authentic and ridiculously tasty, but they also feature menus in English and/or with photos to help you navigate the choices. Consider this your ultimate dining guide for Beijing—don’t settle for just one; taste them all!

