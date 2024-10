Craft beer hasn’t been in China as long as traditional brews, but it has been transforming local palates and making a noticeable mark on the global beer map since the late 2000s. This new wave of flavorful and character-rich beers has gone beyond well-known brands like Tsingtao or Snow, introducing a variety of creative local brews. In Shanghai, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation, the craft beer culture has exploded, fueled by a growing middle class with a taste for gourmet experiences and a desire for more than just the ordinary. Here, the vibrant streets buzz with spots serving both innovative local and curated imported craft brews, attracting not just traditional beer drinkers but also a diverse crowd of young people, making it a paradise for beer enthusiasts.

Loved the beer at the last stop of our Shanghai evening tour? Curious where else you can find standout pints in the city? We’ve done the legwork and tasted our way through Shanghai’s best. Check out our top picks for craft beer spots and start exploring the rich flavors Shanghai has to offer!