The Best Chocolate Shops in Portland

January 15, 2020 – Written By Michelle, Lost Plate Portland Founder

Here’s our list for the top 8 chocolate shops in Portland to satisfy your sweet tooth! From amazing beans to bars to milkshakes to drinking chocolate, you can definitely fuel your chocolate addiction in this lovely city. All made with care by Portland locals, you’ll love the chocolate choices at these chocolate shops.

Woodblock Chocolate

Woodblock Chocolate is a family run, bean-to-bar chocolate maker which means the Chocolate here is absolutely phenomenal! But the best thing about Woodblock is their storefront where you can actually see inside the chocolate Manufactory. Stop in, try some chocolate or a milkshake (or two!), and watch part of the chocolate making process!

Website: https://woodblockchocolate.com/

Address: SE Portland – Chocolate storefront and Manufactory

Alma Chocolate

The cutest little chocolate shop you ever did see! Alma is a must visit for the aesthetics and the delicious chocolate. The locals typically go for their Bon Bon’s, but you must see their “Icon” chocolates in person. The Icons are meant to honor the soul of chocolate – each formed of 74% single estate dark chocolate then poured into custom, locally crafted molds and carefully gilded with 23-karat edible gold leaf. Beautiful and delicious!

Website: http://www.almachocolate.com/

Address: NE 28th Ave

Moonstruck

Moonstruck is one of the best well known chocolatiers in Portland for a reason! Not only is the chocolate delicious, but it’s cute too! They hand-craft and hand-shape each truffle and chocolate piece, some in fun shapes like cats and dogs! And if you ever wanted to try some alcoholic chocolate, try their Oregon Distillers, Oregon Craft Brewers, or Willamette Valley Winery Collection!

Website: http://www.moonstruckchocolate.com/

Address: Multiple locations to visit

Creo Chocolate



Another bean to bar spot in Portland! Creo only works with rural, small, multi-generational family farms in the tropics to obtain their cocoa beans. They roast, crack, winnow, grind, conche, temper, mold, and package small batches of chocolate in their factory and tasting room to create the freshest, most flavorful chocolate around. Swing by, grab a chocolate bar, or even take a tour of their facilities and make your own bar!

Website: https://creochocolate.com/

Address: NE Broadway St

Ranger Chocolate

If you want to see how chocolate is made, Ranger is the place for you! Visit Ranger to take a tour of their chocolate making facilities and taste chocolate from its raw, liquid, and final bar form. If a tour is not your thing, make sure to pick up mini bar or jar of chocolate sauce to satisfy your chocolate craving!

Website: http://www.rangerchocolate.com/

Address: NE MLK Jr Blvd

Missionary Chocolate

If you’re vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, or soy-free, meet your new favorite place: Missionary Chocolate! Missionary is founded by a Naturopathic Physician who started out making chocolate for her vagan mother, and then soon won first place at the Northwest Chocolate Festival. These chocolates are quite literally what the doctor ordered!

Website: https://missionarychocolates.com/

Address: NE Glisan St

Bees and Beans

At Bees and Beans, all chocolate bars are made using locally sourced ingredients of the finest quality. Created by a former pastry chef, the candy bars here are amazing, unique, and truly local. Stop in and make sure to grab the Honey Bar Jr, a local fave!

Website: https://www.beesandbeans.com/

Address: E Burnside St

grön CBD Chocolate

Join the CBD craze and stop at the only CBD chocolate cafe in the whole city! grön has a variety of CBD infused products including chocolate bars, drinks, sauces, and more. Sit back, relax, and enjoy some CBD infused chocolate!

Website: https://shopgron.com/gron-cbd-cafe-portland-oregon/

Address: NE Farragut St

