China's Best Bubble Tea Chains in 2026

Milk tea in China is another level. Here, it's a normal part of daily live. It's woven into how people meet, work, study, and unwind, asking "What to grab a cup?" is an automatic assumption that you're talking about grabbing a cup of milk tea.

What people drink today is not the overly sweet, powder-based version that were normal when these drinks hit the market a decade ago. 

Modern Chinese milk tea starts with real tea, and the options are immense: Jasmine, green, roasted oolong, black, even pu'er. The focus is on tea aroma first, milk second, sugar. 

Then come the toppings. Pearls are only the beginning. Taro balls, red beans, grass jelly, coconut jelly, taro paste mochi, frruit pearls, osmanthus jelly. The list keeps expanding, with seasonal options you would struggle to translate.

And finally, customization is serious business. Full sugar, half sugar, no sugar. Extra ice, less ice, room temperature, hot. Everyone has a preference. Everyone has a favorite chain.

How to use this list:

You'll find these milk tea shops everywhere across China. On busy streets, in office towers, outside subway exits, and most commonly arriving at your desk (or hotel) through delivery apps. You can use the Dianping app to search for each chain's Chinese name below to find one near you, anywhere in China.

HeyTea
喜茶

When people talk about China’s new style milk tea, HeyTea (喜茶 / Xǐ Chá) is usually where the story begins.

Nearly a decade ago, it helped reshape the industry by pushing real tea bases, fresh fruit, and freshly whipped cheese foam into the mainstream. At the time, hour long queues were normal. It marked a clear shift away from syrup heavy milk tea toward something fresher and more tea forward.

Now widely expanded across China, HeyTea has moved from cult favorite to established staple. The hype has settled, but it is still going strong and remains one of the clearest examples of how modern Chinese milk tea evolved.

The fruit tea series is a safe starting point. Very Grape and Very Mango are balanced and refreshing, especially with cheese foam. If you prefer milk tea, the Roasted Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea leans richer, with caramelized notes and chewy pearls.

What to Order:

  • 多肉葡萄 Very Grape

  • 芝芝芒芒 Very Mango

  • 烤黑糖波波真乳茶 Roasted Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

Average Price: 28 RMB

What We Love: Fresh fruit, clean tea aroma, and a cheese foam that actually works.

A Little Tea
1点点

If HeyTea represents the new wave, A Little Tea (1点点 / Yī Diǎn Diǎn) is the dependable everyday classic.

It has been around for years and built its reputation on consistency. No dramatic reinventions. No flashy seasonal drops. Just solid milk tea that tastes the same whether you order it in Beijing, Shanghai, or anywhere else.

This is where you go when you want something familiar. Black Tea Macchiato and Jasmine Milk Green Tea are safe, reliable choices. The tea base is steady, the sweetness predictable, and the toppings fully customizable. Pearls, pudding, tea jelly, coconut jelly. If you like it sweeter, adding a scoop of ice cream is a popular move.

1点点 may not dominate social media the way newer brands do, but it remains one of the most dependable milk tea orders in China. Easy to find. Easy to customize. Easy to crave again tomorrow.

What to Order:

  • 红茶玛奇朵 Black Tea Macchiato
  • 茉莉奶绿 Jasmine Milk Green Tea

Average Price: 18 RMB

What We Love: The everyday classic that never disappoints.

Nayuki Tea
奈雪的茶

If A Little Tea is the quick and dependable choice, Nayuki Tea (奈雪的茶 / Nài Xuě De Chá) leans more lifestyle. From the beginning, the brand positioned itself differently. Larger stores. Brighter interiors. A menu that pairs tea with freshly baked bread. It feels closer to a casual café than a takeaway counter.

Fruit teas are the highlight here. Strawberry Jasmine and Lemon Oil Tangerine are refreshing and slightly tart, built on clean tea bases. Adding cheese foam gives them a richer finish without overpowering the fruit.

The other draw is the bakery selection. Nayuki is known for its trendy China style café breads, often filled with sweet or savory ingredients. Ordering one alongside your tea turns a quick drink stop into a relaxed snack break.

Polished but approachable, Nayuki is a solid pick when you want milk tea with a bit more atmosphere.

What to Order:

  • 霸气芝士草莓 Cheese Strawberry Jasmine Tea

  • 霸气柠檬油柑 Lemon Yougan Tea

Average Price: 23 RMB

What We Love: Fruit tea and fresh baked bread in one stop.

CHAGEE
霸王茶姬

If Nayuki leans café, CHAGEE (霸王茶姬 / Bà Wáng Chá Jī) leans tea house.

The brand draws from traditional Chinese tea culture, focusing on high quality tea leaves and cleaner flavor profiles. Compared to fruit heavy or dessert style milk teas, CHAGEE’s drinks are more tea forward and less sweet.

Their Signature Jasmine Green Milk Tea is the usual starting point. Fragrant, smooth, and balanced, it lets the tea shine. Lighter options like Osmanthus Oolong lean even closer to pure tea, with milk playing a supporting role.

If you want to taste the tea itself, not just the toppings, CHAGEE is a strong choice.

What to Order:

  • 伯牙绝弦 Jasmine Green Milk Tea

  • 桂馥兰香 Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea
Average Price: 17 RMB

What We Love: Emphasis on Chinese tea with traditional vibes.

