China's Best Bubble Tea Chains in 2026

When people talk about China’s new style milk tea, HeyTea (喜茶 / Xǐ Chá) is usually where the story begins.

Nearly a decade ago, it helped reshape the industry by pushing real tea bases, fresh fruit, and freshly whipped cheese foam into the mainstream. At the time, hour long queues were normal. It marked a clear shift away from syrup heavy milk tea toward something fresher and more tea forward.

Now widely expanded across China, HeyTea has moved from cult favorite to established staple. The hype has settled, but it is still going strong and remains one of the clearest examples of how modern Chinese milk tea evolved.

The fruit tea series is a safe starting point. Very Grape and Very Mango are balanced and refreshing, especially with cheese foam. If you prefer milk tea, the Roasted Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea leans richer, with caramelized notes and chewy pearls.