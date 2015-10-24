CHENGDU FOOD TOURS

CHENGDU’S #1 RATED FOOD TOUR ON TRIPADVISOR
Chengdu is home to Lost Plate’s founder which makes your tour experience extra insightful. We’ll visit restaurants and flavors that she grew up with, and areas of the city that hold special memories for her and our other local guides. Take off in our Tuktuks and get off the beaten path to see and experience where the locals eat at authentic family-run Chengdu restaurants.
CHENGDU EVENING FOOD TOUR BY TUKTUK
“Off the Beaten Path, Unlimited Beer, Tuktuk Transportation”
Hop in our tuktuks and get off the beaten path to discover incredible local dishes in this UNESCO city of gastronomy.
Time
Daily at 6:30PM, Duration 3.5 Hours
Transport
Approx 10km by Tuktuk
Includes
Unlimited Food & Beer/Drinks, Local Guide, Tuktuk
Price
Adults: $65 USD
Children 4-15: $50 USD
CHENGDU HOTPOT, TEA AND MARKET FOOD TOUR
“Delicious, Fun and Intimate Walking Tour”
Discover the true heart of Chengdu while visiting a local teahouse and enjoy the city’s best hotpot on this intimate walking tour.
Time
Tue/Thur/Sat at 4PM, Duration 3.5 Hours
Transport
Approx 1.5km Walking
Includes
All Food & Beer/Drinks, Local Guide
Price
Adults: $55 USD
Children 4-15: $25 USD
Our Chengdu Food Tour Reviews
100% LOCAL GUIDES
“Lost Plate stood out because the guides are 100% local (not expats) – they grew up here, they know the city inside and out, and they rigorously search out, test, and compare the restaurants they end up choosing, selecting places that are authentic, best-of-category tastes, and a true representation of Chengdu’s finest. Lost Plate went above and beyond to plan a fun, authentic, exciting, accessible, and memorable evening!!”
– Alexandra S from Calgary, via TripAdvisor
DELICIOUS DISHES
“It’s safe to say that tourists such as ourselves would never wander into these neighborhoods much less overcome the language barrier to order these delicious dishes. A tour with Lost Plate left us with more than full stomachs, it also left us with a sense that is all too rare in tourism these days, we left the tour feeling connected to strangers we’ve never met before that day. We learned about the pride they have in each of the dishes they served us. For a brief moment, we felt like we can understand their lives with all its rewards as well as its obstacles.”
– LQLuu from Dallas, via TripAdvisor
WHY CHOOSE LOST PLATE
FOOD TOURS LED BY LOCALS
We are not a tasting tour, we promise you will have plenty of food! The best part? You won’t have to worry about what to order or how to communicate with the owners at each stop. Everything we eat is tried and tested, plus you’ll see how its made and learn about the families who make it.
OFF THE BEATEN PATH
We visit local neighborhoods where real locals live and eat. You aren’t going to find any other tourists here. Our restaurants are locally owned and often specialize in only one dish, which means the quality is high and the flavor is even better. These places wouldn’t survive without regulars, that’s how you know it’s good.
AUTHENTIC FOOD & BEER
You don’t need to worry about what or how to order, but you’ll learn about the families who own each shop and how they prepare each dish. All of our evening tours include unlimited beer during the tour and a stop at a local bar to sip some local craft beer or wine.
TUKTUK TRANSPORTATION
Our tours in Beijing, Chengdu and Xian use private tuktuks to get you away from the tourists, off the beaten path, to eat shoulder to shoulder with real locals. This means you’ll eat the best food in the city, not just one street!
Receive a 10% discount when booking more than one tour online!
All of our Chengdu tours are led by one of our local English-speaking guides. Learn about the food and culture through your passionate local insider!
