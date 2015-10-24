CHENGDU FOOD TOURS

CHENGDU’S #1 RATED FOOD TOUR ON TRIPADVISOR

Chengdu is home to Lost Plate’s founder which makes your tour experience extra insightful. We’ll visit restaurants and flavors that she grew up with, and areas of the city that hold special memories for her and our other local guides. Take off in our Tuktuks and get off the beaten path to see and experience where the locals eat at authentic family-run Chengdu restaurants.