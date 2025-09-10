LostPlateWhiteHeader
Book Online

A Home-Cooked Meal in Yangshuo: The Art of Stuffed Dishes

Table with stuffed dishes

This article is part of our Founder Series, a collection of articles written by Lost Plate’s founder Ruixi Hu. These articles share stories about her journey building Lost Plate to what it is today, and the memories that she has collected over the years. 

YANGSHUO, China — Some meals are about flavors. Others are about memory. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, a meal becomes a doorway into someone else’s world, where stories and laughter matter just as much as the food on the plate.

That’s exactly what I found in a small village outside Yangshuo, where I sat down to one of the most unforgettable meals of my life. But this wasn’t a restaurant in the usual sense. It was someone’s actual home.

I first heard about it from a friend who said, “There’s a family that makes niang dishes so good, people book a week ahead just to eat in their courtyard.” Curious, I set off down a dusty lane lined with pomelo trees and stray chickens pecking at the roadside. When I arrived, I almost walked past it: a simple family yard gate, a few bamboo chairs scattered under a tree, and a warm, quiet hum coming from the kitchen.

The husband used to be the village secretary. He was famous for his hospitality, always inviting neighbors over for meals, filling his courtyard with laughter and the clink of chopsticks. His wife cooked from her heart, using old family recipes that made friends tell her over and over, “You should open a restaurant.” When he retired, she finally listened. But instead of building something new, she simply kept the doors open. The living room became the dining room. The courtyard stayed just as it was. Nothing felt staged.

I felt more like an old friend than a guest. We shared tea first, and I watched her prepare the last touches in the kitchen, her hands moving confidently, almost like a dance she had done thousands of times before.

Stuffed Tofu
Meatballs used for stuffing

That day, we had come for something special: niang dishes (酿). In Yangshuo, niang cooking is a kind of quiet poetry. One ingredient folds into another, transforming simple vegetables or river snails into tiny, surprising treasures.

The tradition traces back to the Hakka people, who came south from China’s Central Plains. Missing dumplings and lacking wheat flour, they started stuffing whatever they could find: tofu, eggplants, bitter melon, even bamboo shoots and pomelo peel. Each stuffed piece carried a story of adaptation and creativity.

At this table, I felt like I was tasting chapters from someone’s life. There were tofu blocks stuffed with minced pork and herbs, bitter melon rings filled so precisely they looked like small sculptures, and eggplants packed until they nearly burst. 

And then there were the snails.

Tianluo Niang: A Story in a Shell

Stuffed Snails
Stuffed Gourd

I’d heard of stuffed snails (Tianluo Niang, 田螺酿) before, but I had never really understood how much work went into them until I saw it up close.

The snails, pulled from local rice fields, had been soaked in fresh water for two days to clean them fully. Each one had been scrubbed by hand, blanched, and carefully trimmed. The snail meat was then minced and mixed with pork, fresh mint, and water chestnuts for crunch. Everything was bound together with cornstarch, seasoned just enough to bring out every note.

As I watched her stuff each shell, I felt a kind of reverence. It was almost like she was writing a letter to each guest, a personal note of care and patience.

When I finally tasted it, I had to close my eyes for a moment. Chewy snail meat, tender pork, that sudden sweet crunch of water chestnut, and a bright hint of mint. Each bite felt alive, a quiet celebration of place and season and family.

Eating at Someone’s Table

As more dishes arrived, the courtyard filled with a soft, easy energy. There was no menu, no rush. Just the warmth of a home that has always been open, and the sense that you were exactly where you needed to be.

This isn’t the Yangshuo you see from a raft on the Li River or through the window of a tour bus. This is a Yangshuo you feel through your fingertips as you try (and fail) to fold eggplant the right way, through small toasts of local rice wine, and in the gentle clatter of bowls being cleared under moonlight.

I left that night with a full belly and the rare feeling that I had been let into someone’s story.

Come Sit With Us

At Lost Plate, I believe travel should be about connection, not just checklists. That’s why this meal, in a real family’s home, surrounded by their laughter and history, is part of our Guilin & Yangshuo 4-day itinerary.

Because some flavors can’t be packaged or replicated. They live in the hands that make them and the stories that hold them together.

Our Multi-Day Trips:

Discover the Tastes, Temples, & Tales of Cambodia

From $1400 USD

This one-of-a-kind experience travels from the capital city of Phnom Penh, through the vibrant countryside of Battambang, and finishes with a bang in Siem Reap and Angkor Wat’s ruined temples. We’ll discover Cambodia’s incredible cuisine, history, and beauty, and meet the locals who have called this place home for generations.
8 days, 7 nights
Learn More
Book Now

Discover Chengdu’s Flavors, Culture and Pandas

From $795 USD

As the backbone of Sichuan cuisine, Chengdu has been an UNESCO City of Gastronomy for over a decade. From local street food to roundtable hotpots, and giant pandas to cliff-side Buddha carvings, come experience why Chengdu and Sichuan cuisine are so famous around the globe.
4 days, 3 nights
Learn More
Book Now

Wine Taste Through Ningxia

From $1150 USD

Discover China’s premier wine destination as we spend 2 days wine tasting our way through the northwest region of Ningxia. From exploring the area’s sprawling boutique vineyards situated against a rugged mountain backdrop, to enjoying copious amounts of lamb, beef, and noodles famous in the area, get ready for a delicious wine-filled adventure!
3 days, 2 nights
Learn More
Book Now

Uncover Xian’s Ancient Wonders and Hidden Eats

From $600 USD

At the end of the Silk Road, Xian has the definitive say in how three continents and 11,000 kilometers can crescendo in flavor. From hand-pulled noodles to fried stewed chicken (yes, you read that right) to local organic ice cream, you’ll need to bring along your stretchy pants for this one.
3 days, 2 nights
Learn More
Book Now

Get Lost and Escape in Guilin & Yangshuo

From $800 USD

Explore Guilin and Yangshuo away from the tourist traps on our food-forward 4-day trip through China’s most famous landscape. From eating all of the best (and unique) local dishes to exploring the countryside in vintage sidecars to boutique poolside views, get ready for a delicious adventure like no other!
4 days, 3 nights
Learn More
Book Now

Eat Your Way From Dali to Lijiang

From $1500 USD

Spend 8 days in the land of cured ham legs, homemade breads, bubbling bowls of rice noodles, and fried local cheese. We’ll eat our way through Yunnan’s Tea & Horse Caravan Road, from Dali to Lijiang, plus a unique overnight stay in Tiger Leaping Gorge.
8 days, 7 nights
Learn More
Book Now

Explore Hanoi, Ninh Binh & Halong Bay

From $900 USD

From the buzzing streets of Hanoi’s old quarter to the tranquil peaks of Ninh Binh, this adventure blends Vietnam’s most stunning landscapes with its most authentic flavors. Pedal past grazing water buffalo, flip your own bánh xèo, and swap your hotel room for a private balcony on a Halong Bay cruise – sunrise tai chi included.
5 days, 4 nights
Learn More
Book Now

More From Our Founder Series:

Piece of baoyu fish

Baoyu: Shanghai’s Signature Fried Fish & the Story Behind The Dish

Ask any Shanghainese person, “What does Shanghai taste like?” and you’ll likely hear about its rich, soy-infused cuisine, a steaming bowl of scallion oil noodles, or perfectly crisp Shengjianbao. But one dish that truly captures the essence of the city’s food culture is “Baoyu,” or Shanghai-style fried fish.

Read More »
August 1, 2025
Visit Our Blog

Food Tour Locations

Beijing, China

Chengdu, China

Guangzhou, China

Lijiang, China

Shanghai, China

Suzhou, China

Xian, China

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Bangkok, Thailand

Hanoi, Vietnam

Portland, OR USA

Gift Cards

Book Now

Multi-Day Trips

View Upcoming Trip Schedule

Chengdu 4-day Trip

Guilin/Yangshuo 4-day Trip

Ningxia Wine Tasting 3-day Trip

Xian 3-day Trip

Dali/Lijiang 8-day Trip

Shangrila 6-day Trip

Cambodia 8-day Trip

Vietnam 5-day Trip

Contact Us

Email: info@lostplate.com

China & SE Asia Tours:
+86 156 9210 9030
Portland Tours:
+1 503 409 5593

WeChat: lostplate

Learn More

Our Story & Team

Publicity

Affiliate Program

Travel Agents & Partnerships

Jobs

Terms & Conditions

Free Tasty Travel Tips!

Join our newsletter for promotions and tour announcements!

Follow Us!

Instagram Youtube Facebook-f Tiktok
 Lost Plate, Copyright © 2025