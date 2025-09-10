A Home-Cooked Meal in Yangshuo: The Art of Stuffed Dishes

YANGSHUO, China — Some meals are about flavors. Others are about memory. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, a meal becomes a doorway into someone else’s world, where stories and laughter matter just as much as the food on the plate.

That’s exactly what I found in a small village outside Yangshuo, where I sat down to one of the most unforgettable meals of my life. But this wasn’t a restaurant in the usual sense. It was someone’s actual home.

I first heard about it from a friend who said, “There’s a family that makes niang dishes so good, people book a week ahead just to eat in their courtyard.” Curious, I set off down a dusty lane lined with pomelo trees and stray chickens pecking at the roadside. When I arrived, I almost walked past it: a simple family yard gate, a few bamboo chairs scattered under a tree, and a warm, quiet hum coming from the kitchen.

The husband used to be the village secretary. He was famous for his hospitality, always inviting neighbors over for meals, filling his courtyard with laughter and the clink of chopsticks. His wife cooked from her heart, using old family recipes that made friends tell her over and over, “You should open a restaurant.” When he retired, she finally listened. But instead of building something new, she simply kept the doors open. The living room became the dining room. The courtyard stayed just as it was. Nothing felt staged.

I felt more like an old friend than a guest. We shared tea first, and I watched her prepare the last touches in the kitchen, her hands moving confidently, almost like a dance she had done thousands of times before.