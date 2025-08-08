Xizhou Baba: Century-Old Sourdough Tradition from Yunnan’s Charcoal Ovens

For five generations, Mr. Yang’s family has kept the sourdough alive. First mixed during the Qing Dynasty, their starter has been nurtured daily for over a hundred years. Each evening after dinner, they knead fresh dough, leaving it to ferment overnight until it’s soft and speckled with tiny air pockets. By morning, it’s alive – bubbling, stretching, and ready to transform.

Each day follows the same rhythm – feed the starter, mix the dough, let it rise overnight until it’s soft and airy. Yang’s wife moves with practiced rhythm: slap (pork lard for richness), scatter (spring onions for bite), and twist (the stretchy dough). Then into the fire it goes, which is the really special part. Their traditional oven uses charcoal below the baking pan, and uses a pulley system to hoist the lid (also topped with charcoal) to cover while baking.