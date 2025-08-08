LostPlateWhiteHeader
Book Online

Xizhou Baba: Century-Old Sourdough Tradition from Yunnan’s Charcoal Ovens

Xizhou Baba baking in a giant pan

This article is part of our Founder Series, a collection of articles written by Lost Plate’s founder Ruixi Hu. These articles share stories about her journey building Lost Plate to what it is today, and the memories that she has collected over the years.

In the heart of Xizhou, a small town by Yunnan’s Erhai Lake, the scent of baking bread drifts through the air. Inside a modest, flour-dusted bakery, Mr. and Mrs. Yang stand over a charcoal-fired oven, their hands moving with quiet precision – just as generations before them have done.

This is the home of a century-old tradition: Xizhou Baba.

A Taste of the Tea Horse Road

Xizhou Baba was born on the ancient Tea Horse Road, once a staple for weary traders who needed food that was compact, nourishing, and built to last. Over time, this humble bread evolved into something more – a local delicacy balancing rustic charm with new ingredients. A crisp, golden crust gives way to soft, honeycombed layers inside, with fillings that burst with warmth. The choices are simple: savory, stuffed with minced pork and scallions, or sweet, filled with house-made red bean paste and rose petal jam, fragrant from hand-picked blooms.

But Xizhou Baba is more than just a snack. It is a ritual, a livelihood, a quiet rebellion against time itself.

A Family’s Labor of Love

For five generations, Mr. Yang’s family has kept the sourdough alive. First mixed during the Qing Dynasty, their starter has been nurtured daily for over a hundred years. Each evening after dinner, they knead fresh dough, leaving it to ferment overnight until it’s soft and speckled with tiny air pockets. By morning, it’s alive – bubbling, stretching, and ready to transform.

Each day follows the same rhythm – feed the starter, mix the dough, let it rise overnight until it’s soft and airy. Yang’s wife moves with practiced rhythm: slap (pork lard for richness), scatter (spring onions for bite), and twist (the stretchy dough). Then into the fire it goes, which is the really special part. Their traditional oven uses charcoal below the baking pan, and uses a pulley system to hoist the lid (also topped with charcoal) to cover while baking. 

Hand kneading Xizhou Baba

Three minutes later, golden round breads emerge, crisp on the outside, warm and airy inside – simple, but perfect.

In the distance, Mr. Yang’s mother calls him “Lazybones.” Watching her son begin work at 10 am is a far cry from her own sunrise shifts in the 1980s. But times have changed. The bakery once sold up to 1,200 pieces per day, carefully calculating how much dough to reserve each night. Now, they make just enough to sell out by early afternoon – around 400-500 per day.

The Last Generation

Pile of cooked Xizhou Baba

“Office jobs for the kids,” Mrs. Yang declares, kneading furiously. She gestures at the soot-darkened shovels hanging on the walls. “This life” she exhales, “will end with us.”

The business remains steady by choice, with Mr. Yang and his wife intentionally capping production – just enough to sustain their rhythm without being consumed by the demands of expansion. Yet the sourdough lives on, bubbling and growing, an unbroken link to the past. The fire still burns, as it has for over a century, and on some afternoons you’ll still find the grandmother in the courtyard, picking and drying roses for the jam, their fragrance curling through the air like a quiet echo of history. Xizhou Baba may not last forever. But for now, it’s here – warm, fragrant, and waiting for those who come looking.

Want to visit Xizhou and Mr. and Mrs. Yang's Baba Shop?

If you’re curious to experience this slice of living history, join us on our multi day Yunnan trip from Dali to Lijiang. You’ll visit Xizhou, meet Mr. and Mrs. Yang, and taste their handmade baba fresh from the fire. It’s not just a stop. It’s a moment that connects you to generations of tradition, one warm bite at a time.

Our Multi-day Trips:

Culinary Journey of Chengdu Trip Panda Eating

Discover Chengdu’s Flavors, Culture and Pandas

From $795 USD

As the backbone of Sichuan cuisine, Chengdu has been an UNESCO City of Gastronomy for over a decade. From local street food to roundtable hotpots, and giant pandas to cliff-side Buddha carvings, come experience why Chengdu and Sichuan cuisine are so famous around the globe.
4 days, 3 nights
Learn More
Book Now
Book a Dali Lijiang Multiday Trip

Eat Your Way From Dali to Lijiang

From $1500 USD

Spend 8 days in the land of cured ham legs, homemade breads, bubbling bowls of rice noodles, and fried local cheese. We’ll eat our way through Yunnan’s Tea & Horse Caravan Road, from Dali to Lijiang, plus a unique overnight stay in Tiger Leaping Gorge.
8 days, 7 nights
Learn More
Book Now
Book a Xian Mulitday Trip

Uncover Xian’s Ancient Wonders and Hidden Eats

From $600 USD

At the end of the Silk Road, Xian has the definitive say in how three continents and 11,000 kilometers can crescendo in flavor. From hand-pulled noodles to fried stewed chicken (yes, you read that right) to local organic ice cream, you’ll need to bring along your stretchy pants for this one.
3 days, 2 nights
Learn More
Book Now
Book a Guilin Yangshuo Multiday Trip

Get Lost and Escape in Guilin & Yangshuo

From $800 USD

Explore Guilin and Yangshuo away from the tourist traps on our food-forward 4-day trip through China’s most famous landscape. From eating all of the best (and unique) local dishes to exploring the countryside in vintage sidecars to boutique poolside views, get ready for a delicious adventure like no other!
4 days, 3 nights
Learn More
Book Now
Book a Ningxia Wine Tasting Trip

Wine Taste Through Ningxia

From $1150 USD

Discover China’s premier wine destination as we spend 2 days wine tasting our way through the northwest region of Ningxia. From exploring the area’s sprawling boutique vineyards situated against a rugged mountain backdrop, to enjoying copious amounts of lamb, beef, and noodles famous in the area, get ready for a delicious wine-filled adventure!
3 days, 2 nights
Learn More
Book Now
Mountaintop pagoda view

Explore Hanoi, Ninh Binh & Halong Bay

From $900 USD

From the buzzing streets of Hanoi’s old quarter to the tranquil peaks of Ninh Binh, this adventure blends Vietnam’s most stunning landscapes with its most authentic flavors. Pedal past grazing water buffalo, flip your own bánh xèo, and swap your hotel room for a private balcony on a Halong Bay cruise – sunrise tai chi included.
5 days, 4 nights
Learn More
Book Now

More From Our Founder Series:​

Piece of baoyu fish

Baoyu: Shanghai’s Signature Fried Fish & the Story Behind The Dish

Ask any Shanghainese person, “What does Shanghai taste like?” and you’ll likely hear about its rich, soy-infused cuisine, a steaming bowl of scallion oil noodles, or perfectly crisp Shengjianbao. But one dish that truly captures the essence of the city’s food culture is “Baoyu,” or Shanghai-style fried fish.

Read More »
August 1, 2025
Vineyard view with mountains

Ningxia: The Bordeaux of China – Why the World’s Savviest Wine Drinkers Are Looking to Western China

You probably don’t think of China when you think of wine. That’s about to change. Hidden in China’s remote northwest, where the vast Gobi desert meets the Helan mountain range, a quiet wine revolution is unfolding. Ningxia, once known for sheep herding and sandstorms, is now producing some of the most exciting wines in the world—and almost nobody knows about it.

Read More »
June 2, 2025
Rose Honey Grapes Growing in the Cathedral Vineyard

The Last Rose Honey Wine Varietal in the World: Wine Tasting in Shangrila, Yunnan

This is a story about how a yak herder, a French grape, and how a forgotten village gave rise to one of the world’s rarest wines. We begin high in the mountains of Yunnan, one of China’s Western-most provinces, where the Mekong River slices through Tibetan foothills and Catholic church spires rise from the center of timeless villages. There we meet Hongxing, a small boy herding yaks for his family in the remote village of Cizhong.

Read More »
May 9, 2025
Visit Our Blog

Food Tour Locations

Beijing, China

Chengdu, China

Guangzhou, China

Lijiang, China

Shanghai, China

Suzhou, China

Xian, China

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Bangkok, Thailand

Hanoi, Vietnam

Portland, OR USA

Gift Cards

Book Now

Multi-Day Trips

View Upcoming Trip Schedule

Chengdu 4-day Trip

Guilin/Yangshuo 4-day Trip

Ningxia Wine Tasting 3-day Trip

Xian 3-day Trip

Dali/Lijiang 8-day Trip

Shangrila 6-day Trip

Cambodia 8-day Trip

Vietnam 5-day Trip

Contact Us

Email: info@lostplate.com

China & SE Asia Tours:
+86 156 9210 9030
Portland Tours:
+1 503 409 5593

WeChat: lostplate

Learn More

Our Story & Team

Publicity

Affiliate Program

Travel Agents & Partnerships

Jobs

Terms & Conditions

Free Tasty Travel Tips!

Join our newsletter for promotions and tour announcements!

Follow Us!

Instagram Youtube Facebook-f Tiktok
 Lost Plate, Copyright © 2025