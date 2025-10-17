There was the breakfast stall auntie in Dali who made fried goat cheese with sticky rice sesame balls and served it in bowls of warm fermented rice perfumed with rose jam. She learned our order after just two visits and always greeted us like family, even as lines grew behind us.

Just around the corner, a small BBQ shop came alive, run by another auntie who manned the grill with quiet confidence. Everyone sat crowded around her, sharing the warmth of the fire and the easy rhythm of conversation. She grilled tofu and sweet potatoes, slowly, carefully, one batch at a time. In front of her was a tray of corn kernels. Each time you reached over to pick up a piece, she’d silently drop a few kernels into your group’s little pile. No one said a word about it, but at the end, the total was counted and your bill calculated. We ate, drank, and laughed together with strangers who didn’t feel like strangers. For a moment, it didn’t feel like we were visiting, it felt like we belonged.

In Shangri-La, it was a yak butcher who became our unlikely culinary mentor. His shop was small, tucked behind the main square, where deep-red yak cuts hung beside bundles of dried herbs. He would wave us in as we walked by and offer thick slices of dried yak meat to chew on, always with a lesson: how to braise yak ribs with cardamom and barley wine, how to simmer tougher cuts until they fell apart in a stew. “Don’t rush the yak,” he warned us once, wagging a cleaver for emphasis. “It needs mountain time.”