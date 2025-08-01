Baoyu: Shanghai’s Signature Fried Fish & the Story Behind The Dish

Baoyu is a staple in Shanghai cuisine, often served as a cold appetizer at family gatherings, festive dinners, and even as a casual snack. Despite its name, “smoked fish” (熏鱼), it is neither smoked nor grilled. Instead, it is deep-fried until golden brown and then soaked in a flavorful marinade made with soy sauce, sugar, and aromatic spices.

Beyond its delicious taste, Baoyu carries a deeper meaning. The word “爆” (bao) means “to explode,” symbolizing prosperity and abundance. That’s why it’s a must-have on New Year’s Eve dinner tables—it represents good fortune and success in the coming year.

In the past, when food wasn’t as abundant, Baoyu became an essential dish in every household because it could be stored and eaten for days. Unlike steamed fish, which is eaten fresh and immediately, Baoyu can last for many days, throughout the entire Spring Festival, ensuring there’s always something flavorful on the table.