LostPlateWhiteHeader
Book Online

Beijing’s Best Hotels in 2026

We’re frequently asked by our food tour guests for recommendations on the best hotels in Beijing, so we’ve curated a list of our top picks. These hotels not only have stellar reputations but are also English-friendly and boast exceptional dining options. We’ve focused on places that offer unique Beijing experiences and are conveniently located, ensuring a memorable stay. After hearing from thousands of guests over the years, we’ve narrowed it down to our top 5 favorite places to stay in Beijing.

Rosewood Beijing

View of Rosewood Lobby
Rosewood hotel room
Rosewood hotel room
Rosewood seafood buffet
Rosewood dining hall
Rosewood dining view

Since opening in 2014, Rosewood Beijing has established itself as one of the city’s premier hotels, known for its modern design and exceptional comfort. Offering over 250 rooms, including exclusive spa suites, this hotel blends contemporary luxury with traditional Chinese art, creating a unique ambiance throughout the property. Each room provides stunning views of Beijing’s skyline, including the iconic CCTV Tower and the bustling CBD.

Rosewood Beijing isn’t just about luxury accommodations; it’s also a culinary destination. With five distinct dining and bar options, including the highly acclaimed Bistrot B, known for its French-inspired weekend brunches, the hotel consistently ranks among the top dining experiences in the city. Reservations are essential, often requiring a three-day advance booking for its popular restaurants.

Located close to GuoMao in the central business district, Rosewood offers an unparalleled blend of privacy, luxury, and world-class service, making it a top choice for both travelers and locals looking for a refined staycation in Beijing.

Hotel Name & Address: Rosewood Beijing

Jingguang Center, No. 1 Chaoyangmenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing

What to put in your taxi app: 北京瑰丽酒店（北京市朝阳区朝阳门外大街1号京广中心）

Price Range: From 2500 RMB per night (~350 USD a night)

What We Love: Stunning views of the iconic CCTV building right from your room.

MapsGoogle Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map 

The Orchid Beijing

Orchid loft room
Orchid room
Orchid bed
Orchid room
Orchid bar
Orchid balcony dining

Tucked away in the heart of Beijing’s historic hutongs, The Orchid is a true gem of hutong hospitality. While the hutongs have long symbolized the local life of Beijing, some have become overly commercialized, losing their residential essence. The Orchid, however, is committed to preserving the authentic hutong experience, offering guests a taste of traditional life with modern comforts.

With just 9 guest rooms, The Orchid maintains an intimate and cozy atmosphere, often fully booked by those seeking a unique stay. Each room is thoughtfully designed with a blend of modern amenities, including a private bathroom, a front porch, and a spacious queen-sized bed, ensuring comfort without sacrificing the charm of its historic surroundings. Daily housekeeping keeps the rooms pristine, while the hotel’s patio restaurant, Toast, serves as a lively gathering spot for guests.

Breakfast at The Orchid is a highlight of the stay, with guests having the option to indulge in two distinct culinary experiences. Toast, the hotel’s restaurant, offers a Mediterranean and Israeli breakfast, known for its fresh, vibrant flavors. Alternatively, guests can enjoy a contemporary Cantonese dim sum breakfast at Furongji, a delightful way to start the day with a taste of local cuisine.

The Orchid perfectly balances the allure of old Beijing with the comforts of modern hospitality, making it an unforgettable place to stay.

Hotel Name & Address: Rosewood Beijing

What to put in your taxi app: 兰花宾馆 （宝钞胡同65号）

Price Range: From 1000 RMB per night (~180 USD a night)

What We Love: Cozy hutong vibes with unbeatable breakfast options.

MapsGoogle Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map 

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

PuXuan room
PuXuan Bathroom
BuXuan Bed

The PuXuan offers a serene escape right in the heart of Beijing, just a short walk from the Forbidden City. This boutique hotel blends modern design with zen-inspired Chinese elements, creating a peaceful atmosphere. Every detail, from automatic windows to adjustable lighting, is designed for comfort. The beds are incredibly comfortable, ensuring a restful night’s sleep. The hotel’s Chinese and Western restaurants are must-tries, offering delicious options right on-site. Its prime location makes it easy to explore nearby attractions on foot, while the exceptional service—like free mineral water and personalized attention – sets it apart as a true gem in Beijing.

Hotel Name & Address: The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

No. 1 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing

What to put in your taxi app: 北京璞瑄酒店（北京市东城区王府井大街1号）

Price Range: From 2500 RMB per night (~350 USD a night)

What We Love: Steps away from the Forbidden City, perfect for easy access to Beijing’s top sites.

MapsGoogle Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map 

Get our Free
China Travel Guide!

Eating well and traveling in China is hard, so we made it easier.

Four Seasons Beijing

Four Seasons Pool
Four Seasons Lobby
Four Seasons Room

As its name suggests, Four Seasons Hotel in Beijing lives up to its prestigious global reputation. Nestled in the picturesque international embassy district, Four Seasons Beijing is among the newest and most sought-after hotels in the area. Its brand recognition extends beyond just the name – it’s renowned for its exceptional service, exquisite dining options, and active engagement within the Beijing community.

The hotel’s 5-star Italian restaurant, Mio, is a standout, having garnered numerous local and international awards, solidifying Four Seasons as a leader in fine dining in Beijing. Adding to its appeal, Four Seasons recently unveiled a chic rooftop bar that has quickly become a hotspot, drawing not only guests but also bar enthusiasts from across the city. Additionally, the lobby bar boasts an impressive collection of over 20 different gin labels, offering guests a luxurious and lively experience.

Hotel Name & Address: Four Seasons Beijing

No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing

What to put in your taxi app: 北京四季酒店 （北京市朝阳区亮马桥路48号） 

Price Range: From 2000 RMB per night (~280 USD a night)

What We Love: Award-winning dining at Mio and a trendy rooftop bar in the embassy district.

MapsGoogle Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map 

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

InterContinental Bar
InterContinental View
InterContinental Room

Located in the trendy Sanlitun district, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun is a blend of luxury and innovative design. Its hexagonal, LED-lit facade contrasts with the surrounding buildings, offering a textured look by day and a stunning light show by night.

Opened in 2016, the hotel quickly gained popularity for its modern rooms and suites, including the exclusive Sanlitun Junior Suite, with only one available per floor. This open-concept suite features curved floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light and offer panoramic views of Taikoo Li, showcasing its vibrant nightlife.

Conveniently situated near top shopping, dining, and nightlife spots, the hotel also boasts premier dining options like CHAR bar & grill and Top Tapas. With a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, and luxurious spa, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun offers both a stylish and comfortable stay, making it a top choice in the heart of Beijing.

Hotel Name & Address: InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

No. 1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing

What to put in your taxi app: 北京三里屯通盈中心洲际酒店 （北京市朝阳区南三里屯路1号

Price Range: From 2500 RMB per night (~350 USD a night)

What We Love: Unbeatable location across from Sanlitun with a chic rooftop bar and top-notch dining options.

MapsGoogle Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map 

Our Beijing Food Tours:

Beijing Hutong Breakfast Tour

$39 USD

Try over 12 dishes at over 6 locations on this walking tour through Beijing’s historic hutongs! Along the way, uncover centuries of culinary heritage as we share the stories behind each bite and the passionate shop owners that are preserving the unforgettable tastes of Old-Beijing.
9am Daily

|

3 Hours

|

Walking Tour
Learn More
Book Now

Beijing Hutong Evening Food Tour

$75 USD

Try local Han, Mongol, and Muslim cuisines (plus more!) at Beijing’s most authentic restaurants. This top-rated walking food tour will explore the historic hutong alleys of Beijing while making stops at our favorite off the beaten path eateries.
6:30pm Daily

|

3.5 Hours

|

Walking Tour
Learn More
Book Now

Savor Beijing’s Imperial Eats, Palaces, and Hidden Hutongs​

From $1450 USD

Spend 4 days eating your way through Beijing’s most iconic sights. Discover the Forbidden City’s ancient halls and courtyards, walk along the Great Wall and its watchtowers, explore historic hutong neighborhoods like a local, sit down to the city’s best Peking duck, and taste dozens of dishes Beijingers return to again and again.
4 days, 3 nights
Learn More
Book Now

Related Posts:

Best Beijing Cafes and Coffee Shops

Beijing’s Best Cafes & Coffee Shops in 2026

Coffee culture isn’t strong (or native) in China, but these cafes in Beijing will have you thinking otherwise. Criteria for our list considered all of the following: good coffee, decent wifi, comfortable vibe, and clean bathrooms.

Read More »
December 28, 2025
Beijing's Best Restaurants in 2024

Beijing’s Best Restaurants in 2026

From Peking duck to the humble dumpling, we have compiled a few of our favorite foreigner-friendly local restaurants in Beijing. Criteria for this list means they have menus with English and/or photos and serve authentic and stupid-delicious fare. This is your meal itinerary if you’re traveling through Beijing. Don’t just pick one, try them all.

Read More »
December 17, 2025
City view from Jingshan Park

Beijing’s Best Parks to Visit in 2026

Exploring Beijing’s parks is like finding pockets of tranquility in the city’s bustling landscape. These green spaces also offer a unique chance to experience local culture and history as they are popular hang-out spots for locals. Whether you’re up for a peaceful walk, a fun picnic, or a heart-beating square dance, Beijing’s parks have something for everyone.

Read More »
December 15, 2025
Visit Our Blog