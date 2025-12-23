Beijing Hutong Breakfast Tour
We’re frequently asked by our food tour guests for recommendations on the best hotels in Beijing, so we’ve curated a list of our top picks. These hotels not only have stellar reputations but are also English-friendly and boast exceptional dining options. We’ve focused on places that offer unique Beijing experiences and are conveniently located, ensuring a memorable stay. After hearing from thousands of guests over the years, we’ve narrowed it down to our top 5 favorite places to stay in Beijing.
Since opening in 2014, Rosewood Beijing has established itself as one of the city’s premier hotels, known for its modern design and exceptional comfort. Offering over 250 rooms, including exclusive spa suites, this hotel blends contemporary luxury with traditional Chinese art, creating a unique ambiance throughout the property. Each room provides stunning views of Beijing’s skyline, including the iconic CCTV Tower and the bustling CBD.
Rosewood Beijing isn’t just about luxury accommodations; it’s also a culinary destination. With five distinct dining and bar options, including the highly acclaimed Bistrot B, known for its French-inspired weekend brunches, the hotel consistently ranks among the top dining experiences in the city. Reservations are essential, often requiring a three-day advance booking for its popular restaurants.
Located close to GuoMao in the central business district, Rosewood offers an unparalleled blend of privacy, luxury, and world-class service, making it a top choice for both travelers and locals looking for a refined staycation in Beijing.
Hotel Name & Address: Rosewood Beijing
Jingguang Center, No. 1 Chaoyangmenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing
What to put in your taxi app: 北京瑰丽酒店（北京市朝阳区朝阳门外大街1号京广中心）
Price Range: From 2500 RMB per night (~350 USD a night)
What We Love: Stunning views of the iconic CCTV building right from your room.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Tucked away in the heart of Beijing’s historic hutongs, The Orchid is a true gem of hutong hospitality. While the hutongs have long symbolized the local life of Beijing, some have become overly commercialized, losing their residential essence. The Orchid, however, is committed to preserving the authentic hutong experience, offering guests a taste of traditional life with modern comforts.
With just 9 guest rooms, The Orchid maintains an intimate and cozy atmosphere, often fully booked by those seeking a unique stay. Each room is thoughtfully designed with a blend of modern amenities, including a private bathroom, a front porch, and a spacious queen-sized bed, ensuring comfort without sacrificing the charm of its historic surroundings. Daily housekeeping keeps the rooms pristine, while the hotel’s patio restaurant, Toast, serves as a lively gathering spot for guests.
Breakfast at The Orchid is a highlight of the stay, with guests having the option to indulge in two distinct culinary experiences. Toast, the hotel’s restaurant, offers a Mediterranean and Israeli breakfast, known for its fresh, vibrant flavors. Alternatively, guests can enjoy a contemporary Cantonese dim sum breakfast at Furongji, a delightful way to start the day with a taste of local cuisine.
The Orchid perfectly balances the allure of old Beijing with the comforts of modern hospitality, making it an unforgettable place to stay.
What to put in your taxi app: 兰花宾馆 （宝钞胡同65号）
Price Range: From 1000 RMB per night (~180 USD a night)
What We Love: Cozy hutong vibes with unbeatable breakfast options.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
The PuXuan offers a serene escape right in the heart of Beijing, just a short walk from the Forbidden City. This boutique hotel blends modern design with zen-inspired Chinese elements, creating a peaceful atmosphere. Every detail, from automatic windows to adjustable lighting, is designed for comfort. The beds are incredibly comfortable, ensuring a restful night’s sleep. The hotel’s Chinese and Western restaurants are must-tries, offering delicious options right on-site. Its prime location makes it easy to explore nearby attractions on foot, while the exceptional service—like free mineral water and personalized attention – sets it apart as a true gem in Beijing.
Hotel Name & Address: The PuXuan Hotel and Spa
No. 1 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing
What to put in your taxi app: 北京璞瑄酒店（北京市东城区王府井大街1号）
Price Range: From 2500 RMB per night (~350 USD a night)
What We Love: Steps away from the Forbidden City, perfect for easy access to Beijing’s top sites.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
As its name suggests, Four Seasons Hotel in Beijing lives up to its prestigious global reputation. Nestled in the picturesque international embassy district, Four Seasons Beijing is among the newest and most sought-after hotels in the area. Its brand recognition extends beyond just the name – it’s renowned for its exceptional service, exquisite dining options, and active engagement within the Beijing community.
The hotel’s 5-star Italian restaurant, Mio, is a standout, having garnered numerous local and international awards, solidifying Four Seasons as a leader in fine dining in Beijing. Adding to its appeal, Four Seasons recently unveiled a chic rooftop bar that has quickly become a hotspot, drawing not only guests but also bar enthusiasts from across the city. Additionally, the lobby bar boasts an impressive collection of over 20 different gin labels, offering guests a luxurious and lively experience.
Hotel Name & Address: Four Seasons Beijing
No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing
What to put in your taxi app: 北京四季酒店 （北京市朝阳区亮马桥路48号）
Price Range: From 2000 RMB per night (~280 USD a night)
What We Love: Award-winning dining at Mio and a trendy rooftop bar in the embassy district.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Located in the trendy Sanlitun district, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun is a blend of luxury and innovative design. Its hexagonal, LED-lit facade contrasts with the surrounding buildings, offering a textured look by day and a stunning light show by night.
Opened in 2016, the hotel quickly gained popularity for its modern rooms and suites, including the exclusive Sanlitun Junior Suite, with only one available per floor. This open-concept suite features curved floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light and offer panoramic views of Taikoo Li, showcasing its vibrant nightlife.
Conveniently situated near top shopping, dining, and nightlife spots, the hotel also boasts premier dining options like CHAR bar & grill and Top Tapas. With a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, and luxurious spa, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun offers both a stylish and comfortable stay, making it a top choice in the heart of Beijing.
Hotel Name & Address: InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
No. 1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing
What to put in your taxi app: 北京三里屯通盈中心洲际酒店 （北京市朝阳区南三里屯路1号）
Price Range: From 2500 RMB per night (~350 USD a night)
What We Love: Unbeatable location across from Sanlitun with a chic rooftop bar and top-notch dining options.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
