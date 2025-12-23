Rosewood Beijing isn’t just about luxury accommodations; it’s also a culinary destination. With five distinct dining and bar options, including the highly acclaimed Bistrot B, known for its French-inspired weekend brunches, the hotel consistently ranks among the top dining experiences in the city. Reservations are essential, often requiring a three-day advance booking for its popular restaurants.

Located close to GuoMao in the central business district, Rosewood offers an unparalleled blend of privacy, luxury, and world-class service, making it a top choice for both travelers and locals looking for a refined staycation in Beijing.

Hotel Name & Address: Rosewood Beijing

Jingguang Center, No. 1 Chaoyangmenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing

What to put in your taxi app: 北京瑰丽酒店（北京市朝阳区朝阳门外大街1号京广中心）

Price Range: From 2500 RMB per night (~350 USD a night)

What We Love: Stunning views of the iconic CCTV building right from your room.

Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map