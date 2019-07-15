Best Hotels in Chengdu

A Guide on Where to Stay in Chengdu, China

Updated July 31, 2019 – Chengdu is a chilled out place to hang out, and the city holds some of our favorite places to stay in China! Our guests are staying here every night, and we hear all about their hotel experiences. So here’s a list of our favorite Chengdu hotels and guesthouses, keeping location, feedback, and foodies in mind!

Casa Chengdu Hotel

One of Chengdu’s newest properties, this boutique hotel offers a quiet and beautiful atmosphere situated in a former private residence. We love them because of the amazing atmosphere, fantastic massages, and great food. At CASA they make you feel at home, and the rooms are elegant and beautifully designed. Enjoy the best brunch in town prepared in their woodfire kitchen, or relax in the rooftop sauna followed by one of their signature spa treatments. Visit their website for more information and to book.

The Temple House

Everything about this boutique hotel screams luxury and convenience, all while boasting one of the most traditionally beautiful grounds we’ve seen for a hotel anywhere. Built as part of Chengdu’s Tai-koo-li upscale and hip shopping and eating district in the heart of downtown Chengdu, the hotel also offers 3 authentic restaurants and a classic Chinese teahouse. Plus great views of the city can be seen from every room. Visit their website for more information.

Niccolo Chengdu

Chengdu’s largest and flashiest luxury mall has four 50-floor towers, one of which is home to this “contemporary urban chic” 5-star Marco Polo hotel. For a hotel, this is as good as it gets. Superior service, impeccable convenience in the middle of Chengdu, and incredibly beautiful and comfortable rooms will round out an experience that can’t be anything but perfect. Visit their website for more information.

Buddha Zen Hotel

This mid-range option is one of the most popular places to stay for our guests in Chengdu. Located in a redeveloped traditional courtyard area near the Wenshu Monastery, the hotel has beautiful architecture and will leave you romanticizing about what life was like as an emperor in ancient times. While its location is within a few minutes walk to the monastery, and one of our favorite noodle joints, it is a subway/taxi ride away from the downtown area. It also means it’s a bit more quiet than the bustling city center. Visit their website for more information.

Airbnb

If you’re up for a self catered option, don’t forget to check out Airbnb. There are plenty of nice places up for grabs that will offer you a glance into what it’s really like living in Chengdu. Our recommendation is to stay near a subway station, and stay away from listings that are small local hostels offering private rooms.

Want to Eat (and drink) Local?

Come Join Us! Our Chengdu Food Tours will take you off the beaten path, far away from the tourist, to explore China’s only UNESCO city of gastronomy. Click Here for more info.