No need to stress about where to stay in Xi’an. We’ve already done the legwork for you. Many of the city’s top rated hotels online are actually far from the action, so we’ve focused on stays that are well located and easy to explore from. We’re hosting guests in the city year round through our Xi’an food tours, and these are the hotels we consistently recommend. They’re centrally located, convenient for getting around, and especially great if your travel plans revolve around eating well.
Located right in the city center and just a five minute walk from the Xi’an City Wall, Eastern House blends convenience with traditional Eastern design that lives up to its name. Rooms are comfortable and well equipped, and the hotel offers solid amenities including a spacious dining area, good food, and a gym if you want to stay active while traveling. With plenty of restaurants and bars nearby, it is an easy base for exploring the city. It is also just a short walk from our iconic Xi’an Evening Food Tour, making it the perfect place to crash after a night of tuk tuk cruising around the Muslim Quarter. A nice bonus is the complimentary afternoon tea in the café, ideal for easing jet lag or taking a mid day break between food stops.
Hotel Name & Address: Eastern House
300 meters west of Fenxiang Alley on South Avenue
What to put in your taxi app: 西安东舍酒店(钟鼓楼回民街店)
Price Range: From 400 RMB per night (about 57 USD a night)
What We Love: The unbeatable location right by the City Wall and our Xi’an evening food tour, plus the free afternoon tea that hits just right after a long day of eating.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Set right in the heart of the city, Hantang Inn Hostel Xi’an pairs Tang dynasty inspired architecture with a laid back, contemporary feel. Recently renovated, it keeps the soul of a classic travelers hostel while offering a calmer, more design focused stay.
The inn is just a short walk from the Muslim Quarter, placing Xi’an’s most iconic street food right at your doorstep and making it especially convenient for joining our Xi’an Morning Food Tour. With welcoming communal spaces and an easygoing atmosphere, it’s a great spot to recharge after a full day and night of exploring the city.
Hotel Name & Address: Hantang Inn Hostel Xi’an
Xincheng District, No. 7 Nanchang Alley, Xincheng District, Xi’an City (south of Xincheng Square)
What to put in your taxi app: 西安汉唐驿
Price Range: From 400 RMB per night (about 57 USD a night)
What We Love: Tang dynasty inspired design, a laid back social vibe, and an unbeatable location just steps from the Muslim Quarter.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Set within the Ming Dynasty city walls, Sofitel Legend People’s Grand Hotel Xi’an is a storied landmark in the very heart of the city. Originally opened as a state guesthouse in 1953, it blends grand history with refined luxury, surrounded by Xi’an’s most iconic sights from the Bell and Drum Towers to the Muslim Quarter.
With elegant architecture that mixes French, Sino Russian, and local influences, the hotel offers a sense of timelessness that feels deeply rooted in Xi’an’s past, yet polished and modern, making it a memorable base for exploring the city.
Hotel Name & Address: Sofitel Legend People’s Grand Hotel Xi’an
What to put in your taxi app: 西安索菲特传奇酒店
Price Range: From 1200 RMB per night (about 165 USD a night)
What We Love: A true heritage landmark with grand architecture, rich history, and a prime location inside Xi’an’s ancient city walls.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Set beside Tang Paradise and close to the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, Gran Meliá Xi’an offers a resort like escape on the quieter side of the city. Surrounded by private gardens and a lake, it feels calm and spacious while still being within easy reach of Xi’an’s major sights.
With large rooms, balconies overlooking water or skyline views, and a strong lineup of dining and wellness facilities, it’s a relaxed, polished base for travelers who want a slower pace without leaving the city behind.
Hotel Name & Address: Gran Melia Xi’an
NO.1666, Qujiangchi West road,Qu Jiang Distric, Yanta, 710054 Xi’an, China
What to put in your taxi app: 西安盛美利亚酒店
Price Range: From 650 RMB per night (about 90 USD a night)
What We Love: A peaceful, resort style stay by Tang Paradise with lush gardens, lake views, and easy access to Xi’an’s iconic sights.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Located in a modern district of the city, The Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an offers a polished, comfortable stay with sweeping city views and signature Ritz Carlton elegance. Spacious rooms, thoughtful amenities, and a strong focus on wellness make it an easy place to unwind after days of sightseeing.
With a variety of dining options and convenient access to Xi’an’s major landmarks like the Bell and Drum Towers, it’s a refined base for travelers who appreciate comfort, calm, and classic luxury.
Hotel Name & Address: The Ritz-Carlton Xi’an
No 50, Keji 2nd Road Gaoxin District, Yanta, 710075 Xi’an, China
What to put in your taxi app: 西安丽思卡尔顿酒店
Price Range: From 1,200 RMB per night (about 214 USD a night)
What We Love: Classic Ritz Carlton comfort with spacious rooms, strong wellness facilities, and a calm retreat from the busy city.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
In the bustling alleys of Xi’an’s Muslim Quarter, where street food and local delicacies narrate the city’s rich history and culture, one small restaurant stands out for its unique flavors and unwavering commitment to tradition. Zhiliang Steamed Dumplings is not just a beloved staple for locals; it’s become a must-try stop for travelers seeking the authentic taste of Xi’an.
In Xian, noodles are reign supreme. You won’t find rice in these parts due to the climate, Xian is all about noodles and they come in every shape, size, and flavor. Shops selling factory-made noodles don’t survive in noodle country, so here’s our list of the best noodles in Xian.
Ahh, the fabled Chinese Burger! This is the first food you should think about trying when visiting Xian. Often labeled as the world’s first burger, Roujiamo was first made about 2500 years ago. Handmade bread is crispy on the outside and soft inside and stuffed with tender fatty pork that has stewed for hours (in fact, some local shops claim it has been stewing for decades!).