Located right in the city center and just a five minute walk from the Xi’an City Wall, Eastern House blends convenience with traditional Eastern design that lives up to its name. Rooms are comfortable and well equipped, and the hotel offers solid amenities including a spacious dining area, good food, and a gym if you want to stay active while traveling. With plenty of restaurants and bars nearby, it is an easy base for exploring the city. It is also just a short walk from our iconic Xi’an Evening Food Tour, making it the perfect place to crash after a night of tuk tuk cruising around the Muslim Quarter. A nice bonus is the complimentary afternoon tea in the café, ideal for easing jet lag or taking a mid day break between food stops.

Hotel Name & Address: Eastern House

300 meters west of Fenxiang Alley on South Avenue

What to put in your taxi app: 西安东舍酒店(钟鼓楼回民街店)

Price Range: From 400 RMB per night (about 57 USD a night)

What We Love: The unbeatable location right by the City Wall and our Xi’an evening food tour, plus the free afternoon tea that hits just right after a long day of eating.

Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map