Beijing’s Best Parks to Visit in 2026

Exploring Beijing’s parks is like finding pockets of tranquility in the city’s bustling landscape. These green spaces also offer a unique chance to experience local culture and history as they are popular hang-out spots for locals. Whether you’re up for a peaceful walk, a fun picnic, or a heart-beating square dance, Beijing’s parks have something for everyone.

Jingshan Park

Forbidden City View from Jingshan Park
Beijing City View from Jingshan Park
Local Streching in Jingshan Park
Jingshan Park Tower

Perched directly north of the Forbidden City, Jingshan Park offers a stunning panoramic view of Beijing’s historic center. This former imperial garden is a perfect spot to catch the sunrise or sunset, casting golden hues over the ancient rooftops. The park’s hill is man-made, constructed from the soil excavated to build the Forbidden City’s moat, adding a touch of historical intrigue to your visit.

Pro Tip: Head to the park early in the morning to avoid the crowds and enjoy a peaceful start to your day with an incredible view.

Park Address: Jingshan Park 景山公园

What to Put in Your Taxi App: 景山公园(西城区景山西街44号店)

Opening Hours:

6:00-21:00 April-October

6:00-20:00 November-March

Entrance Fee: 10 RMB

What We Love: The unbeatable view of the Forbidden City from the hilltop.

Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map

The White Pagoda​

Beijing_Park_Article-5
Beijing_Park_Article-3
Beijing_Park_Article-4

Nestled within the bustling hutongs of Beijing, White Pagoda Temple is a serene escape with its impressive Tibetan-style pagoda. This hidden gem is not only a place of worship but also a cultural hotspot, hosting various art exhibitions and events. The contrast between the tranquil temple grounds and the lively surroundings makes it a unique spot to unwind (and a great area to find a unique cafe or bar after your visit).

Park Address: White Pagoda Temple 妙应白塔寺

No. 171, Fuchengmen Nei Street

What to Put in Your Taxi App: 阜成门内大街171号

Opening Hours:9:00-17:00, Tue-Sun

Entrance Fee: 20 RMB

What We Love: The blend of cultural events and serene temple atmosphere.

Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map

Fragrant Hills Park

Beijing_Park_Article-8
Beijing_Park_Article-7
Beijing_Park_Article-6

Fragrant Hills Park (aka Xiang Shan Park) is a stunning escape with breathtaking views in every season. The park’s hiking trails lead to scenic viewpoints, historic pavilions, and the famous Fragrant Hills Temple. The beautiful tulips in spring and the cool, picturesque trails make it an ideal spot for nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

Pro tip: Explore the various trails to discover hidden viewpoints and enjoy the park’s natural beauty.

Park Address: 香山公园 Fragrant Hills Park

No. 40, Xiangshan Maimai Street

What to Put in Your Taxi App: 海淀区香山买卖街40号

Opening Hours: 6:00-18:30 Daily

Entrance Fee: 10 RMB

What We Love:The beautiful trails and stunning seasonal views.

Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map

Salihe Park

Beijing_Park_Article-9
Beijing_Park_Article-11
Beijing_Park_Article-10

Sanlihe Park, hidden in plain sight in the heart of the city, offers a refreshing retreat with its lush greenery and serene waterways. Perfect for a leisurely walk or a relaxing afternoon, the park’s picturesque bridges and quiet corners provide a calming atmosphere away from the city’s hustle and bustle. Keep an eye out for the hidden café and bookstore nestled within the park, offering a cozy spot to unwind.

Pro tip: Bring a picnic and enjoy a peaceful lunch by the water, soaking in the tranquility and scenic views.

Park Address: Sanlihe Park 三里河公园

The park entrance is located 40 meters west of the intersection of Zhonglucao Yuan Hutong (中芦草园胡同) and Caochang Third Alley (草厂三条). When taking a taxi, please enter the following address

What to Put in Your Taxi App: 三里河公园

Opening Hours: Open 24 hours daily

Entrance Fee: Free! 

What We Love: The serene, picturesque bridges and the hidden café and bookstore are perfect for a quiet stroll.

Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map

Shichahai Park

Beijing_Park_Article-14
Beijing_Park_Article-12
Beijing_Park_Article-13

Shichahai Park, named after the “Ten Temples” that once dotted its shores, is a vibrant area known for its picturesque lakes and lively hutong atmosphere. It’s the perfect spot to catch a stunning sunset over the lake, with the reflections painting the water in warm hues. This park is also where we start our Beijing evening tour, setting the scene for an unforgettable night.

Park Address: Shichahai 什刹海

Shichahai Park is an open area without a specific entrance. We recommend going to Shichahai Metro Station, Exit A, and then walking around to explore the surroundings.

What to Put in Your Taxi App: 什刹海地铁站A1西北口

Opening Hours:24 Hours Daily

Entrance Fee: Free!

What We Love: The magical sunsets transform the lake into a canvas of colors.

Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map

