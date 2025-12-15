Perched directly north of the Forbidden City, Jingshan Park offers a stunning panoramic view of Beijing’s historic center. This former imperial garden is a perfect spot to catch the sunrise or sunset, casting golden hues over the ancient rooftops. The park’s hill is man-made, constructed from the soil excavated to build the Forbidden City’s moat, adding a touch of historical intrigue to your visit.

Pro Tip: Head to the park early in the morning to avoid the crowds and enjoy a peaceful start to your day with an incredible view.

Park Address: Jingshan Park 景山公园

What to Put in Your Taxi App: 景山公园(西城区景山西街44号店)

Opening Hours:

6:00-21:00 April-October

6:00-20:00 November-March

Entrance Fee: 10 RMB

What We Love: The unbeatable view of the Forbidden City from the hilltop.

Map: Google Map (VPN Required in China) or Chinese Map