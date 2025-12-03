The Temple House is one of the best luxury stays in Chengdu, offering a quiet escape right inside the lively Taikoo Li shopping district. Its design blends modern comfort with traditional details inspired by the nearby Daci Temple, creating a calm and beautifully curated space. Rooms are minimalist and well maintained with an incredibly comfortable bed, and breakfast is made to order with local Chengdu specialties. The pool is spotless, the gym has everything you need, and the service is warm and attentive without feeling rushed. It is an ideal choice for travelers looking for a stylish and peaceful base in the center of the city.

Hotel Name & Address: The Temple House

No. 81 Bitie Shi Street, Jinjiang District, Chengdu

What to put in your taxi app: 博舍酒店(成都太古里店)

Price Range: From 950 RMB per night (about 130 USD a night)

What We Love: A peaceful hideaway in the heart of Taikoo Li with thoughtful design and incredible comfort.

Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map