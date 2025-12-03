Chengdu Evening Food Tour by Tuktuk
We get asked all the time by our Chengdu food tour guests where they should stay, so we’ve rounded up our top picks. These places are English friendly, comfort focused, and perfect for experiencing Chengdu’s slow and spicy way of life. From spots near buzzing food streets to hideaways steps from old teahouses, each hotel offers a real taste of the city. After hosting thousands of guests here over the years, these are our five favorite places to stay in Chengdu for an easy, flavorful visit.
The Temple House is one of the best luxury stays in Chengdu, offering a quiet escape right inside the lively Taikoo Li shopping district. Its design blends modern comfort with traditional details inspired by the nearby Daci Temple, creating a calm and beautifully curated space. Rooms are minimalist and well maintained with an incredibly comfortable bed, and breakfast is made to order with local Chengdu specialties. The pool is spotless, the gym has everything you need, and the service is warm and attentive without feeling rushed. It is an ideal choice for travelers looking for a stylish and peaceful base in the center of the city.
Hotel Name & Address: The Temple House
No. 81 Bitie Shi Street, Jinjiang District, Chengdu
What to put in your taxi app: 博舍酒店(成都太古里店)
Price Range: From 950 RMB per night (about 130 USD a night)
What We Love: A peaceful hideaway in the heart of Taikoo Li with thoughtful design and incredible comfort.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Niccolo Chengdu is one of the most conveniently located hotels in the city, with direct access to the lobby from the third floor of IFS shopping mall (and Taikoo Li right across the street). Rooms are spacious and stylish with floor to ceiling windows that offer impressive high-rise views day and night, and the overall design feels modern, chic, and refined. Guests staying in higher room categories can enjoy lounge benefits such as afternoon tea and an evening happy hour, perfect for relaxing with music and cocktails before heading out. For travelers who want a fashionable, comfortable stay in the very center of Chengdu, Niccolo is an easy choice.
Hotel Name & Address: Niccolo Chengdu
No. 1 Hongxing Road Section Three, Tower Three of International Finance Center, Jinjiang District, Chengdu
What to put in your taxi app: 成都尼依格罗酒店
Price Range: From 1200 RMB per night (about 165 USD a night)
What We Love:
Modern design, big city views, and lounge perks that feel indulgent.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
The St. Regis Chengdu is a great choice for travelers who value warm, attentive service. The butler team is thoughtful and proactive from the moment you book, and small touches like welcome gestures and help with packages make the stay feel effortless. Breakfast is a standout with a wide mix of Chinese and Western dishes, including excellent noodles and dim sum. Rooms are spacious and comfortable with layouts that feel almost like small suites, and the location is excellent with direct access to Evergrande Plaza and easy reach to Chunxi Road and Taikoo Li shopping districts. The hotel is also very friendly for families with children. With strong service, convenience, and solid amenities, it is an easy recommendation for a comfortable and enjoyable stay in Chengdu.
Hotel Name & Address: The St. Regis Chengdu
No. 88 Taisheng South Road, Qingyang District, Chengdu
What to put in your taxi app: 成都瑞吉酒店
Price Range: From 850 RMB per night (about 120 USD a night)
What We Love: Warm, attentive service that makes every stay feel effortless.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
Shangri La Chengdu offers a classic luxury stay with spacious rooms, comfortable beds, and floor to ceiling windows that open up to wide city views. Interiors are well equipped with everything you need for a smooth stay, from quality bath amenities to a good minibar and in room coffee and tea. Service is warm and professional, and the breakfast selection covers both Chinese favorites and international options. With a convenient location near major sights and easy transport links, it is a reliable choice for travelers looking for comfort, good views, and a refined hotel experience in Chengdu.
Hotel Name & Address: Shangri La Chengdu
No. 9 Binjiang East Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu
What to put in your taxi app: 成都香格里拉大酒店(太古里店)
Price Range: From 700 RMB per night (about 100 USD a night)
What We Love: A refined stay with great views and all the essentials done well.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
The Ritz Carlton Chengdu offers a polished and reliable luxury stay with well maintained facilities, including a great pool, jacuzzi, and sauna. Rooms feature thoughtful layouts with elegant porcelain accents and comfortable furnishings, paired with Diptyque amenities, quality coffee capsules, and TWG tea. Service is warm and consistent from arrival to turndown, with staff attentive in all the right ways. The hotel sits in a convenient area with plenty of dining and nightlife options nearby, making it a strong choice for travelers looking for refined service, comfort, and an upscale base in Chengdu.
Hotel Name & Address: The Ritz Carlton Chengdu
No. 269 Shuncheng Avenue, Qingyang District, Chengdu
What to put in your taxi app: 成都富力丽思卡尔顿酒店(富力中心店)
Price Range: From 900 RMB per night (about 130 USD a night)
What We Love: Elegant rooms with refined details and top tier amenities.
Maps: Google Map (requires VPN in China) or Chinese Map
When people talk about Chengdu, they usually start with pandas and hot pot. But take it from us – that’s only scratching the surface (our founder was born and raised here). Food is the real language of Chengdu. This city lives and breathes flavor, from bubbling hot pot broth layered with depth and spice to humble “fly restaurants” where the chairs might wobble, but the dishes are authentically local.
In the spring of 2020, the world slowed down, but my mind did not. Like so many others in China’s travel industry, Lost Plate’s food tours came to a sudden halt when the pandemic closed borders. With no international guests, no tours, and no idea when things would return to normal, I found myself asking the same question as everyone else: what now?
Some meals are about flavors. Others are about memory. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, a meal becomes a doorway into someone else’s world, where stories and laughter matter just as much as the food on the plate. That’s exactly what I found in a small village outside Yangshuo, where I sat down to one of the most unforgettable meals of my life. But this wasn’t a restaurant in the usual sense. It was someone’s actual home.