How to Visit the Great Wall

The Best Great Wall Tours from Beijing

The Great Wall is a must-visit for everyone visiting China, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to do on your own. Navigating Beijing and far-away places like the Great Wall is not simple, so eliminating the hassle of figuring everything out by yourself means exploring this Wonder of the World will be a day you remember forever.

We’ve visited The Wall more times than we care to admit, and we know a thing or two about where to go and how to do. So we’ve worked with a local Great Wall guide outfit to put together a few itineraries that we can personally vouch for. We promise you’ll be in good hands, and more importantly, you don’t have to worry about researching anything else. Take a look at the options below, choose the one that fits your schedule, and know that you’re going to have the best Great Wall experience you can have!

Trip 1: Mutianyu Section by Private Car

There are a lot of sections of the Great Wall to visit, and Mutianyu is our favorite. It has incredible views as far as the eye can see with densely placed watchtowers along a sweeping 2.5km stretch. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can climb the 500+ steep stairs to one of the areas highest points. If you’re looking for something a bit more relaxing, take the cable car and slowly explore the watchtowers as you stroll along the wall to the toboggan slide…perfect for all ages. Multiple ways up and down from the wall make it very easy to create a loop without needing to turn around and go back the way you came.

Combine all of this with a personalized experience that includes comfortable private transportation, a private English-speaking driver, and ample time to explore the wall on your own. It’s literally the perfect way to see the Great Wall!

What Your Day Looks Like:



Get picked up at your hotel or at the airport by your English-speaking driver at the time of your choice.

Price:

2 People: $92 USD per person

3 People: $73 USD per person

4 People: $68 USD per person

* Airport pick-up/drop-off have an additional surcharge due to the further distance

Includes: Hotel pick-up & drop-off, private car with English-speaking driver, admission tickets to the Great Wall (optional Cable Car and Toboggan tickets are not included), bottled water.

Trip 2: Great Wall Hiking from Jiankou to Mutianyu Sections

If you’re looking for the ultimate Great Wall experience, this can’t be beat. This route is almost impossible to access unless you speak Chinese, and the hike is considered the most precipitous and beautiful stretch in the entire region. The hike begins in an un-restored, less visited area which offers ancient ruins, soaring views and photos that you can’t get anywhere else. During the hike, your private guide provide stories about the wall’s history and construction and point the way to the Mutianyu section of the wall – the end of your hike.

What Your Day Looks Like:



Get picked up at your hotel in Central Beijing in your private car.

Price:

2 People: $218 USD per person

3 People: $158 USD per person

4 People: $138 USD per person

Includes: Hotel pick-up & drop-off, private car, professional English-speaking guide, post-hike lunch, Great Wall admission tickets (optional Toboggan tickets are not included), bottled water.

Trip 3: Mutianyu Section + Summer Palace Day Trip

Short on time and want to combine the best sites outside of Beijing all in one day? This is the answer! We’ve combined a trip to the Mutianyu section of the great wall (trip 1 above) with a visit to Beijing’s famous Summer Palace. Combine this with your own private guide, and you’ll get insider knowledge on the best places to beat the crowds, the best photo ops, and fascinating historical and cultural insights. After a couple hours exploring the great wall, you’ll stop for lunch and then head to the Summer Palace with an immaculately preserved royal gardens which have a lake, bridges, temples, and historic pavilions.

What Your Day Looks Like:



Get picked up at your hotel in Central Beijing in your private car.

Price:

2 People: $188 USD per person

3 People: $148 USD per person

4 People: $128 USD per person

Want to Eat Local?

