Lost Plate Re-Launches Tours in China

Published April 21, 2019

Food tours are now available in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xian, plus 2 new tours you don’t want to miss!

If you’re still in China and looking for a reason to get out of the house, look no further. Our food tours in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Xian are now open! We’re also launching two brand new (and super affordable) tours for you to enjoy. All of the details are below…

Grab your special someone, or a few friends, and let’s eat and explore!

Now Available: A New Evening Food Tour in Beijing

With many of our favorite hutong spots still closed, our regular food tour routes in Beijing are not currently available. So we’ve created a new one! These restaurants are extra special because they are all favorite neighborhood spots near Lost Plate’s Beijing office.

This walking food tour visits 4 restaurants and 1 bar, plus some surprises! Food and drinks, including alcohol, are included at each stop.

This tour is available at a special rate of 400 RMB per person. Click here to learn more and book.

Food Tours Also Available in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xian

All of our most popular food tours in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xian are now currently available. This includes our Shanghai Evening Food Tour, Old-Shanghai Breakfast Tour, Chengdu Evening Food Tour by Tuk-Tuk, and our Xian Evening Food Tour by Tuktuk.

A 20% discount will be automatically provided when booking.

NEW TOUR: Instagrammable Photo Walk of Beijing

Up your Insta game while exploring both old and new Beijing with a local guide. On this walking tour, your guide will show you the best spots, angles, and poses to capture incredible insta-worthy photos at multiple destinations around the city. Editing and filter suggestions will also be provided after the photo walk. No special equipment is needed for this tour.

This tour is now available weekly for only 99 RMB per person! Click here to learn more and book.

NEW TOUR: Instagrammable Photo Walk of Shanghai



Make all your insta-friends jealous as you capture unique shots of old and new Shanghai on this photo walk. Your guide will show you the best spots, angles and poses of Shanghai – from the incredible skyline to our local laneways. Editing and filter suggestions will also be provided after the photo walk. No special equipment is needed for this tour.

This tour is now available weekly for only 125 RMB per person! Click here to learn more and book.

Safety Precautions for All Tours



We are taking extra steps to make sure you are safe and prepared while on a Lost Plate tour. These include:

A maximum of 5 guests will be on all join-in tours. Private food tours can be accommodated at no additional charge, just contact us directly to arrange.

All guides and guests are required to wear masks at all times when not eating. Guides will have extra masks available if needed.

Hand sanitizer or hand-washing facilities will be provided at each stop.

All restaurants and landmarks that we visit follow local requirements. Temperature checks, personal registration, and/or health app screening are likely. It is the guest’s responsibility to meet requirements at each stop.

Want to Eat Local?

Our food tours in China will get you off the beaten path while we visit authentic, family-run restaurants where the locals eat. These are places you would never find on your own, and the food is the best in town! This is the only way to experience local culture and authentic food.

