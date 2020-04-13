Lost Plate’s Everything Jiaozi Dumpling Recipe

April 10, 2020

There are few things humanity agrees on, and on that very short list are dumplings. In China the most popular type is called Jiaozi (饺子) or water dumplings (水饺), meaning traditionally they are boiled in water, as opposed to their many well-known and equally delicious steamed cousins. Once you learn how to make dumplings from scratch, not only will you be able to try all the hundreds of varieties eaten around the world, you can come up with your own recipes and traditions as well. Steamed, boiled, fried at any hour of day, this skill will open up a universe of bite-sized blessings. So why not start making dumplings following our dumpling recipe?

Total cooking time: about 1-2 hours

Ingredients: The portion below is for one person, AKA 20 pieces. Scale to your standards, we recommend over-estimating, as you can easily freeze anything you’re not cooking for later, and cooked leftover dumplings taste absolutely sinister pan-fried the next day.

For Fillings:

400g of whatever you like. Today we’re using 3 large eggs and 200g spring onions, but feel free to use what you like and season with salt, pepper, and spices, but only gently! This is your only chance to season the ingredients, but there is a dipping sauce too.

For the dumpling dough:

300g flour

100-125 ml cold water

1 tsp salt

For the dipping sauce (to taste- not all soy sauces are equally salty, not vinegars equally acidic):

Soy sauce of preference

Vinegar of preference

Lao Gan Ma chilli sauce (optional)

Tools:

A rolling pin

A cutting board

A large pot

Prepare the Dough:

1. Add flour into a large bowl. Slowly pour water into the bowl, mixing them together with a pair of chopsticks until the dough comes together and is cohesive (see photo). You want a dough that is fairly tough, soft dough won’t hold it’s shape in the moving boiling water.

2. When the water is mixed with the flour, dust both hands with flour and start kneading to form dough. The dough will be quite tough and should easily be able to be lifted from the bowl without sticking to the bottom. Once you can pick it up without resistance, you’re set.

3. When dough has formed, dust the working surface with flour and dust hands again. Transfer the dough to the cutting board and continue to knead it until its surface becomes smooth, about 10 minutes. Let the dough sit while you prepare the fillings. If you find that the dough isn’t pliable after this point, let it rest up to 3-4 hours for the dough to relax.

Make the filling:

While we are letting the dough sit for a bit, we can start working on the filling: We chose eggs and chives, but here are some other options that you can use and amend as you feel:

Simple Meat:

300g ground Chicken, Pork, or Pork and Shrimp etc

100g spring onion

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt + Pepper to Taste

Simple Vegetarian (stir-fry all together to release moisture before stuffing):

200g cabbage

200g spring onion

100g mushroom or carrots

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt + Pepper to Taste

As you can see, there’s a lot of room to personalize, or mix and match. Add some garlic, sesame oil, or take a nod from other cultures and add dried spices. There’s no wrong way to enjoy it, just remember to keep seasonings simple, and if you’re working with vegetables or any other ingredients with a high water content, that moisture needs to be removed before you put the filling into the dumplings.

Here’s what we did:

1. Beat the eggs in a bowl with a bit of salt for flavor.

2. Scramble and cook the eggs to about 80% doneness and remove from heat. We’re cooking out a bunch of the liquid here.

3. For 200g spring onions, we added 1.5 teaspoon salt. There is no need to make the filling too salty as the dumplings will be served with dipping sauce later. Here we want to season them gently, while also drawing out water. Generally with dumplings, we don’t want a lot of moisture inside. This expands into steam once heated, which can burst dumplings open because they become too soft inside.

4. Once the spring onion has absorbed the salt, work in handfuls and squeeze it hard to let go some moisture. You can do this with a tea cloth also.

5. Mix the eggs together with the spring onion. You can certainly add some spices, herbs, or whatever you fancy.

Roll The Dough:

1. We need to first roll the dough into a cylindrical shape:

2. Cut the dough into even sized chunks.

3. Press them into round shapes.

4. Make wrappers: Excessively flour your work surface. We need to put our thumb in the middle of the dough piece, while we start rolling it with a rolling pin from the edge of the dough towards the center. Roll outwards from your thumb in the center, rotating the dough continuously as you work through it. Make sure you keep dusting with flour throughout the whole process.

This will ensure the wrappers to be thin at the edges, and thicker in the center. The wrappers need to be thicker in the center because in this way they can support the weight of the filling better and so they don’t fall apart while boiling. The thin ends will come together anyways up top.

5. Wrapping Dumplings: Once the wrapping skins are made, we need to start to wrap them immediately, as the wrappers dry out quickly. Fill a large pot halfway with water and bring to a boil, it should be ready by the time you’re done.

This is better as a team event, one person can roll the wrappers while the other person simultaneously wraps the dumplings. If you are enjoying a solo challenge or a large batch, you can buy a little more time by leaving them under a damp towel. Not too damp though- otherwise they’ll stick together.

This is how you can wrap it:

Cooking Dumplings:

1. Never take your eyes off the pan! Put 20-25 dumplings at once into the boiling pan, one by one to prevent sticking. (put fewer if the dumplings are big). You want to keep the lid on as much as possible so that trapped steam will cook the top of any floating dumplings, while still checking to see when it begins to boil again.

2. The addition of dumplings will reduce the water temperature, but eventually it will reach boiling again. At this point, add another small cup of cold water in the pot to stop the boiling. Put the lid back on until the water reaches a boil again.

3. If you are making dumplings without a raw meat filling, then proceed to the next step. If you are using raw meat, add another cup of water and bring it to boil one more time.

4. Finally, when the dumplings are all floating on the surface, you know they’re all done. Turn off the heat, and drain. If you’re cooking another batch, run the hot dumplings under some cool water to stop the cooking process and prevent them from sticking as you’re cooking.

5. We personally enjoy one teaspoon dark soy sauce, and 1.5 teaspoon rice wine dark vinegar, plus one teaspoon of Lao Gan Ma (老干妈) a Chinese brand chilli sauce, very common seen in almost every Chinese supermarket. Enjoy!