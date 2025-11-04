Whether you’re trying to stay connected, find your way around, or pay like a local, having the right SIM card, apps, and payment setup makes travel in Cambodia so much smoother. From navigating with Google Maps to using cashless payment options and finding Wi-Fi on the go, this guide covers everything you need to stay online, connected, and ready for every adventure in the Kingdom of Wonder. Let’s dive in!
Obtaining a local SIM card is possible for tourists. You can do this by visiting a mobile company’s shop with your passport and selecting one of their pre-paid options.
If your phone is capable of installing an e-SIM, we recommend purchasing an e-SIM package for your trip. Companies like GigSky offer affordable data-only e-SIM plans for travelers.
What we like about GigSky:
Quick Tip: Use discount code LOSTPLATE for 10% off your purchase on GigSky.
Having the right apps on your phone will make your trip a whole lot easier. Whether you’re navigating the streets of Phnom Penh, hunting down hidden cafes in Siem Reap, or ordering a late-night snack, these essential apps will have your back.
Google Maps is hands-down the best app for navigating Cambodia. Whether you’re walking, driving, or hopping in a tuk-tuk, Google Maps will help you find your way. It’s also a great tool for discovering restaurants, bars, cafes, and attractions nearby – with helpful reviews, opening hours, photos, and directions. Download offline maps before heading out if you need to be careful about your data usage.
Grab, your go-to app for ordering taxis and tuk-tuks. It’s affordable, reliable, and eliminates the need for haggling or explaining directions in a new language – making every ride smooth and stress-free. Add a credit card for easy payment. (PS – they also do food delivery!)
Foodpanda delivers everything from restaurant meals to groceries straight to your hotel or Airbnb at great prices. It’s perfect for rainy days, lazy evenings, or whenever you’re craving your favorite dish without leaving your room.
Did You Know?
Addresses in Cambodia can be tricky – many streets lack clear signage or consistent numbers. That’s why locals rely on landmarks instead. When in doubt, just drop a pin on Google Maps or mention a nearby temple – t’s the easiest way to get around.
In Cambodia, credit cards are rarely accepted outside major hotels, and Apple Pay or digital wallets are not used, so it’s best to carry cash. Cambodia uses both US Dollars and Cambodian Riel, accepted everywhere.
ATMs are widely available, and ABA bank machines are the most reliable. Be aware that ATM withdrawals in USD only dispense large denominations, like $50 or $100 notes, which can be hard to break. You may also receive change in Riel when paying in dollars.
While the exchange rate is pegged at approximately 4,000 Riel to $1 USD, we suggest withdrawing and using Riel whenever possible. It tends to give you slightly better value and simplifies transactions with local vendors, making your trip a little smoother. Just don’t forget to notify your bank before you travel to avoid any issues with ATM withdrawals!
It’s also a good idea to bring some USD cash with you so you have some money when you arrive (especially if you need a visa on arrival). Make sure you bring brand new and undamaged notes. Merchants may be hesitant to accept USD notes that are dirty, heavily used, or have tears (even if they are minor).
Did You Know?
When receiving change in USD, some merchants might try to pass off damaged or worn-out bills to tourists. Keep an eye out to avoid getting stuck with unusable notes!
The power sockets in Cambodia accept a variety of international plugs. With that said, the best thing to do is bring a travel adapter that will plug into a variety of different sockets depending on where you are at.
Type 1: A multi-use socket is most common in modern buildings and hotels. This accepts typical American, European, and British devices.
Type 2: Two-pronged American sockets are found everywhere. Keep in mind that three-pronged devices, as well as two-pronged devices that have one prong wider than the other, will not fit into these.
Type 3: Two-pronged European sockets are also very common.
Quick Tip:
For your day-to-day devices, a voltage converter (which is different from a typical travel adaptor) is not needed. Keep larger electronic devices (like hair dryers) at home as your hotels will offer these.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Planning a trip to Cambodia? You won’t have to jump through too many hoops. Most travelers can get their visa either online or right when they land. Here’s how to make it quick and easy so you can focus on the fun stuff.
Traveling through Cambodia? Knowing just a few local phrases can turn a good meal into a great experience. This quick guide will help you order like a pro, pay with confidence, and connect with the friendly locals who make Cambodian food so special.
Before you dive into Cambodia’s rich history and flavorful cuisine, there are a few things to know that will help you feel more at ease and blend in like a local. From cultural etiquette and temple manners to dining customs and daily interactions, this quick guide will help you navigate Cambodia with confidence and respect.