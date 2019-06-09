Portland’s Best Summer Events & Festivals – Make Your Summer in PDX Amazing

Updated June 10, 2019, As you have probably figured out by now, we at Lost Plate really like eating – and we really like eating at special events in the summer! But summer isn’t just about food festivals and ice cream every day – here is a list of the best Portland Summer Events that you may want to sink your teeth into.

PedalPalooza A full-month biking festival that takes place every June, PedalPaloozza hosts hundreds of volunteer-organized free events open to the general public. Featured rides include Loud and Lit, A loud and bright dance party ride, and Sunday Parkways – a series Sunday rides that loop streets in various neighborhoods together via roads closed to car traffic. Check their website for a full calendar of daily events and rides.



Waterfront Blues Festival An incredible concert lineup livens up riverfront park every 4th of July weekend at this annual music festival. You don’t want to miss multiple stages of the country’s best blues & jazz acts, after-show parties, and a 22 minute firework display choreographed to live music. More details here.

Oregon Zoo Summer Concerts Every summer, the Oregon Zoo opens it’s amphitheater to world-class musicians for a night of music and fun. Previous lineups include The Oregon Symphony, Billy Idol, and Pink Martini. Tickets include zoo admission, so come early to visit the animals, then stay to get your groove on. Click here for more details..



Portland Saturday Market The Portland Saturday market is a huge artisanal arts and crafts market open every weekend from March to Christmas eve. Almost everything you see at the market is handmade and sold to you by the person who made it! Stroll through the sprawling market along the riverfront and grab a coffee and snack (or few) at the many food carts available as well. More details here.



Flicks on the Bricks Outdoor movies at the Portland Pioneer Courthouse Square – Fridays at 7:00pm! Bring a chair or a blanket, and enjoy some family friendly movies on the big screen under the stars. See films like Big, Aladdin, The Never Ending Story, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and The Sandlot. More info here.



Free Concerts in the Park Starting in July, the city of Portland offers free concerts all around the city. Blues, rock, country, classical – there is music for everybody featuring great local talent. For the complete schedule, click here!



Portland Street Fairs There is no shortage of summer street fairs in Portland! Alberta Street, Belmont Street, Fremont Street – and more. You won’t run out of food to try or local shops to check out! Head here for more locations and details!

First Thursday & Last Thursday Portland is no stranger to art-centric events, especially in the summer. First Thursday in the Pearl is an art walk that invites you to walk from participating gallery to gallery on the first Thursday of the month. You can see the list of participating art galleries here. Last Thursday on Alberta is a 15 block art walk along Alberta Street, from 6-9 PM on the last Thursday of the month during June, July, and August. More information here.



Movies in the Park Family friendly movies in a beautiful outdoor atmosphere? We’re there! Movies in the Park runs from July until early September – showing films like Moana, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Dead Poets Society, and Black Panther – pack some snacks and a blanket and get ready for some typically indoor fun in the unique backdrop of the great outdoors. Find the schedule here.



Pickathon An annual event held at Pendarvis Farms, Pickathon is a camping meets concerts meets beer gardens meets local food and goods vendors festival extravaganza! Usually taking place early in August, check out their website here.



Private Dining Events Lost Plate Food Tours hosts regular private dinners that feature a local chef and craft beverage maker. Each event is unique and designed to show-off Portland’s cuisine and craft beverages, all while learning about the chef, purveyor, and the wine/beer-makers. Menus are offered only once for an authentic, one-of-a-kind experience. Click here for schedule and online reservations.

Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn You may have to check Craigslist or Facebook groups for tickets to some of these shows! Edgefield Concerts on the lawn have some big acts coming to Portland this summer and many are already sold out on the website. Halsey, Willie Nelson, Jason Mraz, and Portugal The Man are just some of the acts in previous summers! See the whole schedule here.



Bridge Pedal Once a year, the city closes down some of the local bridges to vehicles – and cyclists are able to bike the bridges above the Willamette River! It is a celebration of cycling in Portland, and on the second Sunday of August each year about 18,000 cyclists bike a combined 400,000 miles through the car-free streets of Portland. More info here.

Portland Farmers Markets Much like street fairs, you will not run out of farmers markets to shop at in Portland this summer. For a complete directory, check out the Portland municipal government’s website here.

Sauvie Island Beaches and Farms Sauvie Island is about 10 miles/16 km north of Portland, and has a lot to offer in the summer months. Check out several sandy beaches, go hiking, wine tasting and berry picking – all in one day! Travel Portland has a great article on Sauvie Island here.

