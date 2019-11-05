The Best Portland Happy Hours

Don’t miss these bars and restaurants for the best deals in town



November 5, 2019 – Written By Michelle, Lost Plate Portland Founder

In Portland, happy hours aren’t just about the drinks, the food options are what shine on the menus. After all, we have some of the best food establishments on the planet, from cocktail bars to good ole traditional pubs – here’s a list of the best of them.

Editors note: Happy hour times can change with the season, so we recommend checking before you visit to make sure you don’t miss the deals!

Bar Casa Vale

Spanish-influenced foods pair with a vast sherry menu in an airy, old-world dining room & patio. Here celebrates the bounty of the Pacific Northwest through the lens of Tapas bars in Barcelona, Sherry bodegas in Jerez, and Pintxo crawls through San Sebastian.

What To Order: Marinated olives, ham bocadillo, and all the skewers. For drinks we recommend the sherry flight or a spanish sidra.

Website: https://www.barcasavale.com/

Address: 215 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Canard

Enjoy happy hour with a selection of wines by the glass, beers, champagne and cocktails. Their dishes take their inspiration from all over the world at this stylish venue. Don’t be afraid of the vibe in this place, the food well makes up for it!

What To Order: Steamed burgers, garlic fries, oysters, and some soft serve for dessert. Have the bartender pick a great glass for you.

Website: https://canardpdx.com/

Address: 734 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Bartini



Sophistication and style with a side of olives. More than just a mere drink, Bartini’s menu shares with you variations of the Martini cocktail, which have been created over the years and developed with inventive concoctions.

What To Order: Whatever small plates sound the best paired with a $6 (yes, you read that right) martini.

Website: http://www.bartinipdx.com/

Address: 2108 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97210, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Life of Pie



There’s artisan and then there’s this spot. The Margherita pizza is possibly the best you’ll ever have — and is only $5. You can get pizzas with truffle oil on them, arugula salad and to top it all off, the crusts are vegan.

What To Order: Marg pizza ($5) and a pint of draft beer ($4).

Website: https://lifeofpiepizza.com/

Address: 3632 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Loyal Legion



At Loyal Legion, there’s an opportunity to drink the best of the best Oregon beers and celebrate the amazing local craft beer tradition that is the envy of the world! To top it all off, they’ve partnered with the greatest sausage maker in America – Portland’s own Olympia Provisions – to offer the best beer-sausage combo you could ever imagine.

What To Order: Sausage and a pretzel along with a delicious beer on tap.

Website: https://loyallegionpdx.com/

Address: 710 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Ringside Steakhouse



Best happy hour in the entire city – you heard it here first! Ringside is a classic Portland dining experience, and the happy hour held nightly in the bar is no different. Amazing wine, great cocktails, and amazingly affordable food, Ringside’s happy hour is the place to be!

What To Order: Steak bites, caesar salad, cheeseburger, onion rings and a happy hour cocktail!

Website: https://www.ringsidesteakhouse.com/

Address: 2165 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Lechon



Lechon is a South American dining experience that seamlessly combines the fiery cooking of Argentina, Chile and Patagonia, along with creative inspiration of the chef. Located in a beautiful, historic building on Portland Oregon’s southwest waterfront.

What To Order: Shrimp ceviche, smoked brisket tacos, choripan, and the mushrooms. For a drink try one of their delicious cocktails.

Website: https://lechonpdx.com

Address: 113 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Altabira



Situated on the top floor of the Hotel Eastlund, Altabira City Tavern is an American beer-centric restaurant and bar by Portland chef/restaurateur, David Machado. With sweeping views of downtown, Altabira City Tavern offers smart pairings of food and drink in a modern yet casual setting.

What To Order: A pizza and a beer on tap.

Website: https://altabira.com/

Address: 1021 NE Grand Ave 600, Portland, OR 97232, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Brix Tavern



A neighbourhood favourite, Brix Tavern serves up a variety of American food plates, beverages and overall good times! Every wednesday between 9am and 10pm, you flip a coin with your server and if you call it right then you will get a brix tavern gift card equal to your tab that night. You can use it right away or save it for next time.

What To Order: The entire happy hour menu here is amazing so go wild! Make sure to come for “Flip Wednesday”.

Website: http://www.brixtavern.com/

Address: 2708, 1338 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209, USA

Maps: Google Maps

Bit House Saloon



Vintage furniture and reclaimed wood floors set the backdrop for this cool spot with creative American fare and cocktails. Great place to stop in just for drinks or a bite to eat in between your Portland adventures.

What To Order: Burger or wings and a Moscow Mule.

Website: https://bithousesaloon.com/

Address: 727 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA

Maps: Google Maps

