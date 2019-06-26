Recipe: Beijing’s Egg Filled Pancake – Jidanguanbing

June 26, 2019 – If you have joined our Beijing Breakfast Food Tour, you already know why our favorite stop is visiting Mr. and Mrs. He’s Jidan Guan Bing shop. These small, savory pancake-esque pastries filled with egg and flavored chili (or soybean paste) are a lesser known foodie delight, and lucky for us they’ve shared their recipe!

Now you might be wondering, how are you going to prepare this delicious snack without their magical cooking device (the sliding fry-pan that turns into a cauldron that functions as an oven). Well, we’ve adapted the recipe to be prepared with Western appliances which should get you by until you visit Beijing again.

Ingredients

Makes 3 pancakes

1 cup All-purpose Flour

1/2 cup warm water

Salt and pepper (to your liking)

12 grams of peanut oil, plus more for frying

15 grams low gluten flour (cake flour)

1 tablespoon chili paste or soybean paste

3-6 lettuce leaves

3 eggs

1 Spring onion (optional)

Directions

1. In a large bowl, mix all purpose flour and warm water.

2. When everything is incorporated, knead until a smooth dough is formed. Cover and let it sit for over 30 minutes.

3. Heat a small fry-pan over low heat and add 14g of peanut oil. After the oil is hot, add the low gluten flour (cake flour) and stir well. Transfer into a separate bowl and let it cool.

4. Roll smooth dough with your hands on a flat surface until it forms a log. Divide the dough into 3 different pieces.

5. Take one piece of dough and use a rolling pin to roll it flat and long. Evenly spread a tablespoon of peanut oil mixture onto the rolled out dough.

6. Fold the dough in half, bottom to top, to create a long strip of dough about 2-3 inches tall. Then, using your hands, roll the dough up from right to left like a cinnamon roll. Place the rolled up dough upright on a flat surface.

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 for the remaining dough and let them sit for 5 minutes.

8. Press down and roll the dough out into a circular pancake- it shouldn’t be too thick!

9. In a separate bowl, crack open an egg and add salt, pepper and chopped spring onion to your liking. Beat the egg into batter.

10. Heat a fry-pan over medium heat and evenly coat the pan with peanut oil. Once hot, fry one pancake for 15 seconds.

11. Flip the pancake over and watch as it inflates. Using a chopstick, carefully pierce an opening into the top layer of the pancake. Pour the egg batter into the pancake, and let it cook.













12. When the egg is halfway done, flip it once more and cook until crispy.

13. Optional: For additional crispiness, bake the pancakes in an oven for 5 minutes at 180 degrees Celcius (356 F).

14. Top each pancake with some chili or soybean paste and a lettuce leaf.

15. Fold & enjoy!

Want to Eat Local in Beijing?

Come Join Us! Our Beijing Food Tours will take you away from the tourist areas to visit the kind of neighborhood spots that don’t show up on top ten lists — where the locals eat – like this egg filled pancake shop! Click Here for more info.